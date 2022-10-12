HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 9 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

Here’s how the Independent Tribune ranks the top six football teams in Cabarrus County for Week 9:

1. HICKORY RIDGE (5-3)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: W, Lake Norman, 55-10

We’re “rasslin’” fans here in the IT Sports Department, so we don’t say this lightly: The Ragin’ Bulls laid the unadulterated Smackdown on one of the best teams in their league. THAT was a statement. But there's still more work to be done -- and some fingers to be crossed -- if they want to win the Greater Metro 4 Conference crown again.

This week: idle

2. COX MILL (5-2)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: idle

The Chargers had a much-needed respite last week, and we’re guessing they’ll want to come out Friday and prove they’re ready to finish out what will be a tough last three games with authority.

This week: at Lake Norman (6-1)

3. JAY M. ROBINSON (6-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: W, North Stanly, 42-6

The Bulldogs won their sixth game in a row with a beatdown, and things could be uglier this week, as they face a team they thrashed by 82 points last year. The scoreboard could be at risk this time around.

This week: at Monroe Union Academy (1-6)

4. CANNON COUGARS (5-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: W, High Point Christian, 42-14

That’s three wins in a row for the Cougars, whose only losses have come to teams with a combined record of 14-1: Raleigh Ravenscroft (7-1) and Charlotte Providence Day (7-0). And with a winless opponent coming to Randy Marion Field, we smell a fourth straight win coming.

This week: vs. SouthLake Christian (0-7)

5. NORTHWEST CABARRUS (7-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: W, Carson, 48-0

The Trojans are one of the hottest teams in the county (six wins in a row), and they’ve already guaranteed themselves their first winning season in three years. But Friday will be a big one to keep their South Piedmont 3A Conference titles hopes alive.

This week: at Concord (3-4)

6 tie. A.L. BROWN (4-3)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: W, West Cabarrus, 31-13

The Wonders moved out of the Greater Metro 4 Conference cellar and broke a three-game losing streak – to three really good teams (Hickory Ridge, Lake Norman and Cox Mill). Now, it’s about continuing to climb to get in the playoff picture.

This week: at South Iredell (4-3)

6 tie. MOUNT PLEASANT (5-2)

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: idle

The Tigers have put together a really good season, with their two losses coming by a combined eight points. Their being unranked recently was a sham (stupid rankers), but with a three-game winning streak and being tied for the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference lead, they belong.

This week: vs. Albemarle (2-5)