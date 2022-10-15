HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: White-hot Cannon Cougars roll to fourth consecutive victory

CONCORD - Even though they were facing a winless team so late in the season, the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Cannon Cougars didn’t let it detract from their week of preparation.

Handling their business as usual Friday against visiting SouthLake Christian Academy, the Cougars scored all of their points in the first half and rolled to a 42-6 victory at Randy Marion Field.

The Cougars are 6-2 overall, 2-0 in the Piedmont Athletic Conference. SouthLake Christian Academy is 0-8.

“I think we take it like any other week,” said Cougars coach Jamie Bolton in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “We respect our opponent no, matter what their record is or how they played in previous games. We go through the same process.

“We know within that process, we’ll get better as a football team if we continue to do things the right way.”

The win allows Cannon to carry a four-game winning streak into next week’s game against Indian Trail Metrolina Christian Academy, a PAC showdown.

Last year, Metrolina Christian defeated the Cougars (then called the Cabarrus Warriors) in a game for the conference championship on a last-minute play. But the Cougars returned the favor in the state playoffs, winning in similar fashion.

In Friday’s game, the Cougars were led by junior quarterback Tyler Green’s three touchdown passes and junior running back Will Jones’ three scoring runs.

Jones’ 3-yard run and junior Colin Reese’s 32-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Green gave the Cougars a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Jones added scoring runs of 1 and 8 yards, while David Wheeler reeled in a 47-yard scoring catch and Reese added a 5-yard touchdown reception.

With Cannon holding a 42-0 halftime lead, the game clock ran continuously with the start of the second half. SouthLake Christian’s only points came on an interception return for a touchdown early in the third quarter.

“I thought our offense executed really well,” said Bolton, complimenting his offensive line, as well as Green for spreading his throws to various receivers. “Usually teams give us different looks, especially defensively … They try to slow us down or try to throw us off.

“The (defensive effort) was unreal tonight. They’ve been on a tear the last four weeks.”

Brayson Wilson, Zander Rabon, and Amir Morocco each had interceptions for the Cougars. Wilson’s and Rabon’s both led to Cougar touchdowns.

This was the sixth game this season in which the Cougars have scored at least 40 points in a game. In the three-year history of the co-op team featuring players from both Cannon School and Concord Academy, it has never lost when reaching the 40-point plateau, a streak of 12 games.

SCORING BY QUARTERS

SouthLake Christian 0 0 6 0 – 6

Cannon Cougars 14 28 0 0 – 42