HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: With defense dominating, Bulldogs leave no doubt in YVC showdown with Tigers

CONCORD – The powerful bass from the hip-hop music thumped against the walls of the Jay M. Robinson locker room with force late Friday night.
As the music seemed to grow louder, the Jay M. Robinson players – and their exuberant head coach – bounced and rapped in unison, the energy level heightening as if they were about to run onto the Bulldog Stadium turf and play another football game.
Instead, their work was done. This was a celebration, not only of the Bulldogs’ 27-0 thrashing of Cabarrus County and new conference rival Mount Pleasant but also of their officially winning the outright Yadkin Valley 1A/2A championship.
The Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Bulldogs, led by a potent defense, completely shut down the No. 4 Tigers, limiting a usually effective offense to a paltry minus-7 yards.
In addition, the Bulldogs held the Tigers to just two first downs, forced two fumbles (both recovered by Jay M. Robinson), returned an interception for a touchdown and effectively took up residence in the Mount Pleasant backfield.
Along the way, Jay M. Robinson senior quarterback Blue Monroe had arguably the most complete game of his career, and fellow Bulldogs Xavier Howard and Caleb Johnson had two touchdowns apiece.
In the biggest moment of the season for both teams, the Bulldogs showed there is a tremendous chasm between the Tigers and themselves.
On this Friday anyway, it simply was not close, but Bulldogs head coach Darius Robinson said it was a night that had been two years in the making.
“It started last season when we had a conference championship here at the Dog Pound versus (A.L. Brown) and we let things falter,” said Robinson, who is in his second season leading the program. “We came back in the offseason, and we talked about unfinished business. We wanted to make sure we had the conference championship right here at the Dog Pound this year, and we were going to finish what we started.”
The win was expected to give the Bulldogs a favorable seeding when the Class 2A state playoff brackets were announced Saturday. For the Tigers, who entered the game with a chance to share the YVC crown with the Bulldogs, it likely meant a bottom-four seed and hitting the road for the postseason.
It was an ironic twist for the Tigers, who usually had the dominating defense on Friday nights this season. Five times this season, Mount Pleasant kept its opponents scoreless, including its first three games in the YVC.
At Bulldog Stadium Friday, though, it was the Tigers who suffered their first shutout loss since 2019.
“This is a tough loss,” Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns said after sharing emotional hugs with his players. “We couldn’t get anything going. I felt like we could run in between the tackles on them. That was our game plan. But it didn’t work, and I take 100 percent responsibility for this loss.
“I knew they were good up front. I just thought we could create some creases, and we couldn’t. They’re a very well-coached team, they have a lot speed, and their front three are special. They are good. … I thought we could do this; we couldn’t. So we’ve just got to lick our wounds.”
RECORDS
Jay M. Robinson 9-1 overall, 5-0 Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference; Mount Pleasant 6-4, 3-2 YVC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
It took the Bulldogs just five plays into the game to establish their dominance and set the tone for the night.
As the Tigers took possession first, the drive ended with four plays – for minus-16 yards, thanks to a sack by senior Andrew Jordan III, and a punt.
On Jay M. Robinson’s first play from scrimmage, a run-pass option, quarterback Monroe stepped back and fired a pass to the right to Howard.
Howard danced to make a defender miss, aligned his blocks, and then sprinted for the 40-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead with just under nine minutes to go in the first quarter.
“As soon as (Howard) caught it and our outside receivers were blocking, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a touchdown,’” Monroe said. “That looked good.
“That means everything to an offense. To score a touchdown on the first play? That’s a confidence builder for everybody on offense – receivers, linemen, quarterback and running back.”
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Mount Pleasant
● Senior Brennen Jones had a busy night. Defensively, he led the Tigers with 5.5 tackles, including one for a loss. He also was the primary ball carrier on offense, gaining 16 yards on his 15 carries.
● Sophomore Bo Barbee had five tackles, while Chase Thomas and Jacob Suggs combined for a sack.
● Bobby Fink had 4.5 tackles and a half-sack, and Jakob Craver added four tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
● Dylan Coln played well, contributing to a sack and recovering a fumble.
Jay M. Robinson
● Monroe was a factor everywhere. Offensively, he completed 16 of 19 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 61 yards rushing. As a linebacker on defense, he was in on several tackles and twice recovered fumbles.
● Howard had seven catches for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns, following his score on the Bulldogs’ opening drive with a stretching reception in the far left corner of the end zone that drew “ahhs” from the home crowd.
● Johnson caught a 24-yard touchdown, but he also scored as a defensive back in the fourth quarter when he took a “Pick-6” interception 52 yards to provide the final score.
● The Bulldogs’ defensive front of Jordan, Daevin Hobbs, Jordan, Lorenzo Morgan, D’Naz White and Isaiah Herrera wreaked havoc all night. There’s just no other way to put it.
3 OBSERVATIONS
● The Jay M. Robinson defense registered its fourth shutout of the season and allowed just 22 points in YVC games. The Bulldogs just looked physically stronger than the Tigers, pushing back Mount Pleasant’s rugged offensive line, and Jay M. Robinson’s coach said there’s a reason for that.
“Since (last) season ended, we’ve lifted four days a week,” Darius Robinson said. “We devoted ourselves to the weight room, and you saw that come to fruition tonight. They were inspired. You try to run the ball on us, these guys are stout now. They’re saying, ‘Come on! Run right at us! We’ve been putting this work in, and we’re going to stop that! That was our Achilles’ Heel last year, and we’re going to make sure we stop all that this year!’”
● The Jay M. Robinson Bulldog Choir got things kicked off Friday with a wonderful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The word “harmony” comes to mind, and these singers epitomized it.
● It was Senior Night at Jay M. Robinson, and it’s always a cool sight to see the teenagers – football players, cheerleaders and band members alike – celebrated with their parents, guardians and friends out on the field. That’s how they got to this point in the first place.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Both teams were awaiting their playoff fates Saturday.
SCORING SUMMARY
Mount Pleasant 0 0 0 0 – 0
Jay M. Robinson 6 7 7 7 – 27
First Quarter
JMR – Xavier Howard 40 pass from Blue Monroe (kick failed)
Second Quarter
JMR – Caleb Johnson 24 pass from Monroe (Isaac Lee kick)
Third Quarter
JMR – Howard 14 pass from Monroe (Lee kick)
Fourth Quarter
JMR – Johnson 52 interception return (Lee kick)