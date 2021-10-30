HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: With defense dominating, Bulldogs leave no doubt in YVC showdown with Tigers

On this Friday anyway, it simply was not close, but Bulldogs head coach Darius Robinson said it was a night that had been two years in the making.

“It started last season when we had a conference championship here at the Dog Pound versus (A.L. Brown) and we let things falter,” said Robinson, who is in his second season leading the program. “We came back in the offseason, and we talked about unfinished business. We wanted to make sure we had the conference championship right here at the Dog Pound this year, and we were going to finish what we started.”

The win was expected to give the Bulldogs a favorable seeding when the Class 2A state playoff brackets were announced Saturday. For the Tigers, who entered the game with a chance to share the YVC crown with the Bulldogs, it likely meant a bottom-four seed and hitting the road for the postseason.

It was an ironic twist for the Tigers, who usually had the dominating defense on Friday nights this season. Five times this season, Mount Pleasant kept its opponents scoreless, including its first three games in the YVC.

At Bulldog Stadium Friday, though, it was the Tigers who suffered their first shutout loss since 2019.