HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: With defense taking center stage, Bulls' comeback victory ensures share of GMC championship

HARRISBURG – This season, Hickory Ridge has been sound on both sides of the ball, but most of the highlight-reel plays have come on offense, with quarterback Alex Bentley throwing long touchdowns to any number of the Bulls’ top-flight receivers.

It wasn’t that kind of night on Friday.

On this night, the highlight-reel plays came from the Hickory Ridge defense.

In fact, they might’ve been game-saving plays.

And championship-winning plays.

Despite a relatively sluggish night from the Ragin’ Bulls’ explosive offense, the defensive unit shut down Cox Mill in the second half, producing three interceptions and two touchdowns of its own, to lift Hickory Ridge to a 28-17 comeback victory over the Chargers at The Ridge.

With the victory, the Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked Ragin’ Bulls secured at least a share of the Greater Metro 4 Conference title. It marks the first time since 2012, when the Bulls won the South Piedmont 3A championship, that they have worn a conference crown.