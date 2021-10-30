HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: With Jones juking for big night, Warriors win to set up positive playoff positioning

CONCORD – Even in the midst of “monsoon-like” conditions, the Cabarrus Warriors made it nice and clear Thursday night that their immediate future is still bright.
The Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Warriors bounced back from last week’s heartbreaking loss by defeating Charlotte Hickory Grove Baptist in convincing fashion, 34-16, as fierce rains poured down at Randy Marion Field.
Sophomore running back Will Jones ran wild, registering a career-best and program-record 291 yards rushing with four touchdowns.
The win keeps the Warriors (8-2 overall, 3-1 Piedmont Conference) in good standing for the playoff picture, as their projected to receive a No. 2 seed when the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II playoff pairings are announced Sunday.
As such, the Warriors would be set to host a first-round playoff game – and a second-rounder, should they win – to set up the possibility of being in a more favorable position to at least match their run to the state semifinals last year.
The Warriors, who are ranked seventh in the private-school rankings, according to MaxPreps.com, have proven their mettle throughout the 2021 campaign.
This season, the Warriors have rebounded from their only two losses by winning by double digits the following time out. Back on Oct. 1, Cabarrus fell to Harrells Christian, only to post a 37-14 victory over High Point Christian the next week. Last week, the Warriors succumbed to Indian Trail Metrolina Christian before responding Thursday with the 18-point win.
“We played well,” Warriors coach Jamie Bolton said during a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “We feel good about where we are.”
With a supportive crown cheering them on in their regular-season finale – including a student section that was dressed, ironically, in a beach theme – the Warriors wasted no time putting their second loss of the season behind them.
Cabarrus opened the game with a defensive stop, then scored on its next two possessions to take a 14-0 lead. They would never have to worry after that, as Jones and Co. went to work offensively.
Jones carried 20 times to gain his 291 yards. Despite the slushy conditions on the turf, Jones was able tear through the Hickory Grove defense with ease, as two of his touchdown runs went for 65 and 97 yards, respectively.
In addition, Jones did his usual damage in the passing game, hauling in five passes for 79 yards, with one 35-yarder that went for a touchdown being called back because of penalty.
The wet wind also didn’t keep the Warriors from going airborne, as they called 24 pass plays to the 20 runs. Sophomore quarterback Tyler Green completed 10 of his 19 passes for 113 yards with one touchdown toss to freshman Germani Wilson.
“We’re kind of a balanced team,” Bolton said. “We’re just trying to take what we can get based on what they run on defense. (The Lions) were running kind of one high, kind of loading the box and bringing pressure, so we knew we were going to hit some stuff.
“We hit some screens to Will and some quick-gain stuff, and we just missed on a few deep balls to (senior receiver) Xander (Lamb). The wind (made it tough) trying to throw the ball more than 15 yards or so down the field.”
Jones wasn’t the only one to put up gaudy numbers and break team records.
Warriors senior linebacker Joshua Reid had 13.5 tackles, including two for loss, extending his program single-season record to 65.
Junior defensive end Jack Schultz had 9.5 tackles, including three behind the line of scrimmage, and two sacks. Senior defensive lineman Myles Stradford had nine tackles and three sacks.
Lamb corralled two interceptions.