HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: With Jones juking for big night, Warriors win to set up positive playoff positioning

“We played well,” Warriors coach Jamie Bolton said during a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “We feel good about where we are.”

With a supportive crown cheering them on in their regular-season finale – including a student section that was dressed, ironically, in a beach theme – the Warriors wasted no time putting their second loss of the season behind them.

Cabarrus opened the game with a defensive stop, then scored on its next two possessions to take a 14-0 lead. They would never have to worry after that, as Jones and Co. went to work offensively.

Jones carried 20 times to gain his 291 yards. Despite the slushy conditions on the turf, Jones was able tear through the Hickory Grove defense with ease, as two of his touchdown runs went for 65 and 97 yards, respectively.

In addition, Jones did his usual damage in the passing game, hauling in five passes for 79 yards, with one 35-yarder that went for a touchdown being called back because of penalty.

The wet wind also didn’t keep the Warriors from going airborne, as they called 24 pass plays to the 20 runs. Sophomore quarterback Tyler Green completed 10 of his 19 passes for 113 yards with one touchdown toss to freshman Germani Wilson.