HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wolverines capitalize on Chargers’ mistakes to earn first GMC win

CONCORD -- Turnovers in football are like bases on balls in baseball or missed free throws in basketball: It’s hard for a team to win games if it has too many.
No one realizes this more these days than Cox Mill head coach Shawn Baker, whose team was ranked fourth in the Cream of Cabarrus entering Week 6.
After a 3-0 start to the Chargers’ season, they have seen a slew of mistakes over their last three games, with Friday night against West Cabarrus proving to be no different.
The Wolverines came up with their best defensive effort since posting a shutout in their season opener, as they held off the Chargers, 10-6, in a Greater Metro 4 matchup, picking up their first conference win of the season.
“We have turned the ball over way too many times,” Baker said during a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “We have to get better play out of the quarterback position. It’s that simple.”
West Cabarrus intercepted three Cox Mill passes Friday – two by Wolverines linebacker Chris Coates – to push the Chargers’ total to eight over their last three games. Cox Mill not only saw its record fall to 3-3 on the season but also 0-2 in conference play.
The Wolverines pull their overall mark to 2-2 and move to 1-0 in the league.
“Every team is going to have some problems,” Baker said. “We just have to keep the kids’ heads up.”
There were indications early that this would be a strange game. On its first drive of the game, Cox Mill had a 15-play, 61-yard drive and came away with zero points. A penalty wiped out a Chargers touchdown, and after getting as close as the 5-yard line, the Wolverines held and took over on downs.
It got stranger for the visitors after the Wolverines’ first drive of the game ended with their punter getting tackled on their own 6-yard line. On the Chargers’ second drive, not one, but two touchdowns were nullified because of Cox Mill penalties.
A 10-yard touchdown pass from Bennett Trimble to Kendall Harris put the Chargers on the board in the first quarter, 6-0, and completed a drive that officially went just 6 yards in five plays.
On the opening play of the second quarter, West Cabarrus got on the board on a 49-yard touchdown run from Jacob Morales. The extra point put the Wolverines up 7-6, a lead they would never relinquish.
West Cabarrus added to its lead right before the end of the first half, as a 29-yard Josh Elias field goal put the hosts up at the half, 10-6. From there, the game became a battle of defenses, with the Wolverines making the final defensive statement late in the game.
In the fourth quarter with the score still 10-6, the Chargers were successful on a fake punt on fourth down to keep their drive alive and later got a break when a Wolverines’ pass interference penalty, again on fourth down, allowed Cox Mill to continue. But the West Cabarrus defense finally held strong, stopping Cox Mill on downs with 1:53 to play.
For Baker, the issue with his team’s performance is pretty simple: mistakes.
“If we don’t turn the ball over, we can be a really good team,” Baker said. “Our defense played really well tonight. Our running backs and receivers ran hard. We have just turned the ball over too many times lately.”
It doesn’t appear to get any easier for the Chargers, as they host No. 2 A.L. Brown next Friday. The Wolverines, meanwhile, will visit Lake Norman next Friday.