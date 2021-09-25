HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wolverines capitalize on Chargers’ mistakes to earn first GMC win

“Every team is going to have some problems,” Baker said. “We just have to keep the kids’ heads up.”

There were indications early that this would be a strange game. On its first drive of the game, Cox Mill had a 15-play, 61-yard drive and came away with zero points. A penalty wiped out a Chargers touchdown, and after getting as close as the 5-yard line, the Wolverines held and took over on downs.

It got stranger for the visitors after the Wolverines’ first drive of the game ended with their punter getting tackled on their own 6-yard line. On the Chargers’ second drive, not one, but two touchdowns were nullified because of Cox Mill penalties.

A 10-yard touchdown pass from Bennett Trimble to Kendall Harris put the Chargers on the board in the first quarter, 6-0, and completed a drive that officially went just 6 yards in five plays.

On the opening play of the second quarter, West Cabarrus got on the board on a 49-yard touchdown run from Jacob Morales. The extra point put the Wolverines up 7-6, a lead they would never relinquish.