HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wolverines claw past No. 5 Central Cabarrus in overtime

CONCORD – The West Cabarrus football team overcame a late rally by Cream of Cabarrus No. 5 Central Cabarrus to hold on for an 11-8 win in overtime Thursday at Dink Jordan Field at Viking Stadium.
With the game tied, freshman kicker Josh Elias’ field goal provided the only points in overtime, and the West Cabarrus defense held strong with a game-clinching stop on fourth down.
“Tried to go for it in overtime for the win,” said Vikings first-year coach Zach Bevilacqua, whose team played its third overtime of the season. “It is what it is.”
Tough defense was a theme in this game. There were no points scored before halftime, and turnovers definitely contributed to that. There were three turnovers within the first four possessions of the game.
“(Turnovers were) really big for us to win the game,” said West Cabarrus junior defensive end Julian Gwynn, who had a fumble recovery. “Without them, we wouldn’t’ve won. (The Vikings) would’ve capitalized on one of them.”
RECORDS
West Cabarrus 3-3 overall, 3-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference; Central Cabarrus 2-4, 2-3 SPC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Central forced overtime with a hard-fought fourth quarter comeback, largely because of senior Elijah Horton’s rushing. And with the game tied at 8, West Cabarrus started the extra period with the ball.
When the Wolverines couldn’t get into the end zone, Elias booted his field goal to give them the 11-8 lead, setting up Central’s turn on offense.
On the Vikings’ first play, Wolverines defensive lineman Keenan Pierce snagged a tackle for loss. On the next play, West held Central to a 4-yard run. And on third down, a Vikings run came up short again.
On fourth down from the 5-yard line, Central went for the touchdown – and the win.
The ball was snapped directly to Horton, who cut to the left and tried to lunge past defenders for the score. However, West defensive lineman Elijah Smith met him just a few feet before the end zone, holding Horton up before a swarm of Wolverines helped drag the running back to the ground.
“Everybody was playing their heart out the whole game,” said Smith. “I had to hurry up and get the crowd hyped up on the sideline, and then I just went out there and made that last tackle.”
On the night, the Wolverines defense forced five turnovers. Before Horton’s electric fourth quarter, West had limited Central to zero points and only 104 total yards.
“Defense was playing lights out,” said West Cabarrus coach Brandon Gentry. “They did an outstanding job.”
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
West Cabarrus
● Quarterback Damarrio Chalk went 9-of-28 for 122 passing yards and a score. He rushed for 66 yards as well.
● Christian Hopper was just the spark the Wolverines needed, recording six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown as the only West player to enter the end zone. Hopper caught all six of his passes in the second half.
● Linebacker Griffin Decker had a standout performance, logging three tackles for loss - one for a safety - and a sack. Decker was constantly in the backfield, helping to pressure Central Cabarrus into 15 incompletions and multiple turnovers.
● West’s secondary helped hold off Central’s offense, as defensive backs Jamari Rodgers-Freeman and Jacob Morales each had a critical fourth-quarter interception, and Arthur Nealy had a forced fumble and recovery on the same play.
Central Cabarrus
● Horton was the primary offensive weapon for the Vikings, running for 109 yards on 14 carries. Horton had 98 yards in the fourth quarter, scoring a touchdown and a two-point conversion to help carry the Vikings to overtime.
● Cornerback Adriel Miller had a fantastic performance, grabbing three interceptions and defending West Cabarrus’ revitalized air attack very well. He nearly had a “Pick 6,” but it was overturned because of a penalty.
● Te’Veon Glover and Jacob Brooks hounded the Wolverines, often hitting them in the backfield. Glover had three tackles for loss, and Brooks had two tackles for loss -- one in overtime -- and two huge sacks.
3 OBSERVATIONS
● There were plenty of turnovers throughout the game, on both teams. West had five takeaways, while the Vikings had three. There were three turnovers in the first quarter alone, and five of the eight turnovers were interceptions.
● West Cabarrus finally got its passing game going after its previous game, in which the Wolverines threw eight times with zero completions. The Chalk-to-Hopper connection kept West in the game all night long, benefitting from a strong rushing attack.
● Penalties began to pile up in the second half, as there were a combined 13 penalties for 70 yards over the final two quarters. Chippiness certainly played a role in that, as players from both teams often got in each other's faces and played until, as coaches like to say, “the echo of the whistle.” If you didn’t know any better, you might’ve guessed it was a longstanding rivalry matchup, not the first meeting between the two teams.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Central Cabarrus will play host to Jay M. Robinson in its final home game next Friday, while West Cabarrus will be home against Charlotte’s Olympic High.
SCORING SUMMARY
West Cabarrus 0 0 8 0 - 3 -- 11
Central Cabarrus 0 0 0 8 - 0 -- 8
First Quarter
None
Second Quarter
None
Third Quarter
WC - Christian Hopper 27 pass from Damarrio Chalk (kick failed)
WC - Safety, Griffin Decker tackle in the end zone
Fourth Quarter
CC - Elijah Horton 68 run (Horton run)
Overtime
WC - Josh Elias field goal