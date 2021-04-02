HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wolverines claw past No. 5 Central Cabarrus in overtime

● Te’Veon Glover and Jacob Brooks hounded the Wolverines, often hitting them in the backfield. Glover had three tackles for loss, and Brooks had two tackles for loss -- one in overtime -- and two huge sacks.

3 OBSERVATIONS

● There were plenty of turnovers throughout the game, on both teams. West had five takeaways, while the Vikings had three. There were three turnovers in the first quarter alone, and five of the eight turnovers were interceptions.

● West Cabarrus finally got its passing game going after its previous game, in which the Wolverines threw eight times with zero completions. The Chalk-to-Hopper connection kept West in the game all night long, benefitting from a strong rushing attack.

● Penalties began to pile up in the second half, as there were a combined 13 penalties for 70 yards over the final two quarters. Chippiness certainly played a role in that, as players from both teams often got in each other's faces and played until, as coaches like to say, “the echo of the whistle.” If you didn’t know any better, you might’ve guessed it was a longstanding rivalry matchup, not the first meeting between the two teams.

WHAT’S UP NEXT?