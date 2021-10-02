HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wolverines hang tough but succumb to highly regarded Wildcats

MOORESVILLE – When it was all over and West Cabarrus head coach CJ McEachin had a chance to reflect on his team’s performance in a 17-3 loss to Lake Norman at the Wildcats Den Friday, there were no words of frustration or disappointment in the post-game discussion.
Instead, there was the realization that the Wolverines were good on this night.
Just not good enough on the road against one of the better teams in the state.
“I thought our defense was lights out tonight,” McEachin said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “I thought our offense did a good job, too. But we did have some issues with our special teams.”
Indeed, there was no shame for a team that held the Wildcats to 17 points after they had registered 43 points in their first home game two weeks ago against Mount Pleasant. McEachin said his biggest concern was the Lake Norman triple-option offense, but it proved not to be a major factor in this game.
“Our defense did a real good job tonight against that offense,” McEachin said. “We practiced a lot this week without a football, just working on assignments.”
The Wildcats (5-1 overall, 2-0 Greater Metro 4 Conference), who are the state’s 36th-ranked team, according to MaxPreps.com, got on the board first with a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter, putting the hosts up 7-0.
West Cabarrus (2-3, 1-1 GMC) was able to move the ball on the Lake Norman defense, and a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter pulled he Wolverines within four points, 7-3. But it was a mistake that may have kept the Wolverines from getting in the end zone and tying the game.
West Cabarrus drove the ball inside the Lake Norman 20-yard line and appeared on the verge of a tying touchdown. But an errant snap sent the ball back well behind the line of scrimmage, and after the Wolverines recovered, they had lost 17 yards and were well out of field-goal range.
They did manage to get back in field-goal range and kick the 27-yarder and at the half the visitors were very much in the game, down just 7-3.
Then the momentum of the game changed on the kickoff to begin the second half. The Wildcats perfectly executed an onsides kick and recovered the live ball. They drove down for a touchdown to put them in front 14-3 before the Wolverines had even touched the ball to begin the second half.
“That was a big play,” McEachin said of the Wildcats’ special teams surprise. “We were not ready for that one.”
Later in the third quarter, a West Cabarrus turnover helped to set up a 27-yard field goal, putting Lake Norman up 17-3 midway through the third quarter. It would be the final points of the evening, but not the end of the drama.
Later in the second half, while jumping on a loose ball, West Cabarrus senior quarterback Brandon Jones was hit in the back during the scrum and was carted off the field with what McEachin described as a back injury. In the postgame interview, McEachin said there was no further information on McEachin’s condition.
West Cabarrus will travel to take on A.L. Brown next Friday, while Lake Norman will play host to Hickory Ridge Friday in a huge game featuring two undefeated teams in the Greater Metro Conference.