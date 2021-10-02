HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wolverines hang tough but succumb to highly regarded Wildcats

West Cabarrus (2-3, 1-1 GMC) was able to move the ball on the Lake Norman defense, and a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter pulled he Wolverines within four points, 7-3. But it was a mistake that may have kept the Wolverines from getting in the end zone and tying the game.

West Cabarrus drove the ball inside the Lake Norman 20-yard line and appeared on the verge of a tying touchdown. But an errant snap sent the ball back well behind the line of scrimmage, and after the Wolverines recovered, they had lost 17 yards and were well out of field-goal range.

They did manage to get back in field-goal range and kick the 27-yarder and at the half the visitors were very much in the game, down just 7-3.

Then the momentum of the game changed on the kickoff to begin the second half. The Wildcats perfectly executed an onsides kick and recovered the live ball. They drove down for a touchdown to put them in front 14-3 before the Wolverines had even touched the ball to begin the second half.

“That was a big play,” McEachin said of the Wildcats’ special teams surprise. “We were not ready for that one.”