HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wolverines squeak past fifth-ranked Wonders

● Wright, a N.C. State commit, had a game-high 11 tackles from his linebacker position and scored a touchdown on a 14-yard reception in the first quarter.

3 OBSERVATIONS

● Late in the second half, A.L. Brown’s Cannon Crew, the students responsible for igniting the school’s symbolic cannon after Wonders’ scores, acknowledged its recognition over the public address system by sounding a blast. The resulting smoke crawled over half the field like it does in a haunted house. It eventually got so thick that game officials temporarily stopped play with just over 30 seconds remaining in the first half as West Cabarrus just crossed midfield. Wonders Wright waved his arms in vain trying to push the smoke downfield. But at 6 foot 3 and 220 pounds, he became A.L. Brown’s biggest fan at that point.

● Speaking of fans – the traditional kind you find at sporting events – a lot of them didn’t show up Friday. Undoubtedly, the day’s soggy weather kept many away. But with the naked eye, it looked as if the Wonders’ faithful barely outnumbered those from West Cabarrus in the opposite side’s bleachers.