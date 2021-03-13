HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders avoid upset, beat winless Cox Mill in overtime

Even though it was another tight win after last week’s double-overtime decision over Central Cabarrus, Newsome was happy with the result.

"When it came down to the end, we made the plays we needed to make," said Newsome. "The good thing about this overtime game was we played in one last week. We were able to really save something right at the end."

For Cox Mill, first-year head coach Shawn Baker was looking for his first win of the year, which would have come against the team picked to win the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

"We talked to our kids all week about playing with heart and playing together," Baker said. "This game right here shows you we can play with anyone in our conference."

To find that first victory, Baker knows both the offense and defense will need to click, as the offense had trouble getting going early.

"Our front six is awesome; they put effort in every day," Baker said "We just need to get something going on offense to be competitive. Our momentum is good. We can build off this."

RECORDS

A.L. Brown 3-0 overall, 3-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference; Cox Mill 0-3, 0-2

THE PLAY OF THE GAME