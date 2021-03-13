HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders avoid upset, beat winless Cox Mill in overtime

KANNAPOLIS – Jamison Flowe scored the game-winning touchdown, and the A.L. Brown football team’s defense avoided a game-winning touchdown as the Wonders defeated Cox Mill, 35-28, Friday night in overtime at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium.
It was the second week in a row that A.L. Brown had to win a game in overtime.
Upset-minded Cox Mill’s defense came out forcing the Wonders to work hard for points, limiting them to two straight Ty Woods field goals to start the game.
“We knew defensively (the Chargers) were good,” A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome said. “Their guys are really, really good.”
Cox Mill nabbed three sacks in the second half alone that proved to be game changers, two of those coming from Sekou Roland.
The front six for the Chargers did damage, forcing the Wonders to pass the ball more early on in the game. And that’s just how they scored their first touchdown, with quarterback Cameron Kromah hitting Isaiah Black for a 25-yard score, making it a 14-13 Chargers lead.
The Wonders started to crawl back into it with a 10-yard rushing touchdown from Amareon Plummer and then a two-point conversion tied things at 21.
It looked as if A.L. Brown would run away with a win after going up 28-21, but Cox Mill's Kaisean Roberson stripped Kromah and scored.
Even though it was another tight win after last week’s double-overtime decision over Central Cabarrus, Newsome was happy with the result.
"When it came down to the end, we made the plays we needed to make," said Newsome. "The good thing about this overtime game was we played in one last week. We were able to really save something right at the end."
For Cox Mill, first-year head coach Shawn Baker was looking for his first win of the year, which would have come against the team picked to win the South Piedmont 3A Conference.
"We talked to our kids all week about playing with heart and playing together," Baker said. "This game right here shows you we can play with anyone in our conference."
To find that first victory, Baker knows both the offense and defense will need to click, as the offense had trouble getting going early.
"Our front six is awesome; they put effort in every day," Baker said "We just need to get something going on offense to be competitive. Our momentum is good. We can build off this."
RECORDS
A.L. Brown 3-0 overall, 3-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference; Cox Mill 0-3, 0-2
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
In overtime, Flowes’ rushing touchdown gave the Wonders a 35-28 lead. When Cox Mill got the ball next, A.L. Brown's defense stopped the Chargers from a miracle. Khalel Wright threw a pass that fell into the hands of Trent Thompson to end the game.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
A.L. Brown
· Woods was perfect on the night, going 2-for-2 on his field goals and making all three of his extra points.
· Kromah threw two touchdowns on the night, with one of those coming on a fourth-and-16n play from 30 yards out to help give his team a 28-21 lead.
· Flowe scored the biggest touchdown of the night in overtime and provided large runs late in the game.
Cox Mill
· Running back Tyrell Coard provided his team’s only rushing touchdown of the night, a 45-yarder.
· Jordan Peterson had the only interception of the game, which he returned to the end zone for six points.
· Roberson racked up several tackles and stripped Kromah in the fourth quarter, taking the ball back 80 yards to tie the game at 28.
3 OBSERVATIONS
· Four different players scored for the Wonders.
· The Chargers took care of the ball on offense, not turning the ball over in regulation.
· Cox Mill scored its first points of the season after failing to score in their first two contests.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Next Friday, A.L. Brown plays host to West Cabarrus, while Cox Mill welcomes Jay M. Robinson
SCORING SUMMARY
Cox Mill 7 14 0 7 0 -- 28
A.L. Brown 6 15 7 0 7 -- 35
First Quarter
ALB- Ty Woods 24 field goal
ALB - Woods 31 field goal
CM - Keshon Wilson 45 pass from Khalel Wright (Ethan Ratliff kick)
Second Quarter
CM - Jordan Peterson 21 yard interception return (Ratliff kick)
ALB - Isaiah Black 25 pass from Cameron Kromah (Woods kick)
CM - Tyrell Coard 45 run (Ratliff kick)
ALB - Amareon Plummer 10 run (Tyriek Harris run)
Third Quarter
ALB – Jacob Booker 30 pass from Kromah (Woods kick)
Fourth Quarter