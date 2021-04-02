HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders defeat Bulldogs to clinch first SPC title in a decade

CONCORD – Two long touchdown plays helped Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked A.L. Brown win its first conference championship since 2011, as the Wonders brought down host and third-ranked Jay M. Robinson, 29-14, in a South Piedmont 3A showdown Thursday.

Both teams entered the contest undefeated in league play. Its victory over the previously unbeaten Bulldogs guaranteed that A.L. Brown would be the SPC’s top seed in the upcoming state playoffs.

Even if the Wonders lose their final regular-season game next week, they would still finish no worse than tied for first place and get the playoff-seeding nod ahead of Jay M. Robinson. The Bulldogs can clinch the conference’s second state playoff bid with a victory next week.

“(I feel) just great for the kids,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome. “Especially after this tough, tough year we’ve had to go through with coronavirus, to be able to end with a conference championship. It’s kind of a relief after a tough year to come out on top.”

Down 8-7 early in the second quarter, A.L. Brown scored touchdowns on its next two drives, which totaled four plays and 1 minute, 38 seconds.