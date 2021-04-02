HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders defeat Bulldogs to clinch first SPC title in a decade

CONCORD – Two long touchdown plays helped Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked A.L. Brown win its first conference championship since 2011, as the Wonders brought down host and third-ranked Jay M. Robinson, 29-14, in a South Piedmont 3A showdown Thursday.
Both teams entered the contest undefeated in league play. Its victory over the previously unbeaten Bulldogs guaranteed that A.L. Brown would be the SPC’s top seed in the upcoming state playoffs.
Even if the Wonders lose their final regular-season game next week, they would still finish no worse than tied for first place and get the playoff-seeding nod ahead of Jay M. Robinson. The Bulldogs can clinch the conference’s second state playoff bid with a victory next week.
“(I feel) just great for the kids,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome. “Especially after this tough, tough year we’ve had to go through with coronavirus, to be able to end with a conference championship. It’s kind of a relief after a tough year to come out on top.”
Down 8-7 early in the second quarter, A.L. Brown scored touchdowns on its next two drives, which totaled four plays and 1 minute, 38 seconds.
“We have a standard of excellence around here, but we didn’t live up to it tonight,” said Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson. “We’ll fix it, and we’ll be ready for Friday.”
RECORDS
A.L. Brown 5-1 overall, 5-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference; Jay M. Robinson 5-1, 4-1 SPC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Trailing 8-7 with 8:16 left in the second quarter, A.L. Brown started a drive from its own 30-yard line with a modest 6-yard run by Jamison Flowe. On second down, quarterback Cameron Kromah found receiver Isaiah Black over the middle just across midfield.
Sprinting, Black hauled in Kromah’s dart and realized everybody on both teams was behind him. He outraced two Jay M. Robinson defenders to the end zone for the score.
A.L. Brown got some help from the Bulldogs when Jay M. Robinson was penalized for offsides on the Wonders’ extra point attempt. Instead, A.L. Brown elected to go for two points, and fullback Todd Kennedy, Jr. followed the strength of his offensive line and barreled over the goal line for a 15-8 lead.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
A.L. Brown
● Flowe rushed for a game-high 172 yards on 13 carries. His 60-yard touchdown run came on A.L. Brown’s possession following Black’s earlier score.
● After a slow start, Kromah completed six straight passes between the first and third quarters. Two of them were touchdowns, including an 11-yarder to Gavin Thompson. Only five of his 114 yards passing came after halftime.
● Junior linebackers Torren Wright and Trent Thompson led their team with eight and seven tackles, respectfully.
Jay M. Robinson
● Terrance Chapman rushed for a team-high 133 yards on 14 carries. His 70-yard jaunt in the fourth quarter helped set up Jay M. Robinson’s second touchdown.
● Quarterback Blue Monroe ran for both the Bulldogs’ touchdowns. He completed eight of 10 passes in the first half for 68 yards but added just three yards in the second half.
● Linebacker Daevin Hobbs had a game-high nine tackles. He also contributed to four sacks and two additional tackles for loss.
3 OBSERVATIONS
● Jay M. Robinson students Robert Connelly and Marlee Wolford were crowned homecoming king and queen, respectfully, at halftime.
● A game official got confused by which ball should be in play after A.L. Brown kicked off to Jay M. Robinson midway through the second quarter. He lost track of which ball needed to leave the field and which one should enter the game, crossing each team’s ball boy who was scrambling to locate his team’s ball. It’s not a glamorous job, so here’s a shoutout to all the ball boys in Cabarrus County.
● Hobbs recovered a fumble late in the second quarter for the game’s only turnover. Jay M. Robinson couldn’t take advantage, though, since there were only 16 seconds left in the first half.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Both teams wrap up their regular-season schedules with conference games on the road. A.L. Brown faces Concord in the annual Battle for the Bell game, while Jay M. Robinson plays at rival Central Cabarrus.
SCORING SUMMARY
A.L. Brown 7 15 0 7 – 29
Jay M. Robinson 0 8 0 6 – 14
First Quarter
ALB – Gavin Thompson 11 pass from Cameron Kromah (Ty Woods kick)
Second Quarter
R – Blue Monroe 1 run (Bryson Mason pass from Monroe)
ALB – Isaiah Black 64 pass from Kromah (Todd Kennedy, Jr. run)
ALB – Jamison Flowe 60 run (Woods kick)
Third Quarter
None
Fourth Quarter
R – Monroe 2 run (pass failed)
ALB – Kennedy 1 run (Woods kick)