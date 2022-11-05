HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders eliminated after turnover-plagued trip to Asheville

ASHEVILLE - Six first half turnovers doomed A.L. Brown, tied for fourth in The Cream of Cabarrus rankings, as the visiting Wonders fell to Asheville Reynolds in the first round of the 4A high school state playoffs Friday, 55-14.

The score was tied 7-7 before everything caved in for Kannapolis. The Rockets gained an early lead on a 52-yard run. But the Wonders’ responded with Jamare Robinson’s 5-yard touchdown run to knot the score.

The Rockets took the lead for good early in the second quarter when they returned a punt over half the length of the field for a touchdown.

On A.L. Brown’s next possession, Reynolds intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. However, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty negated the score and the Rockets had to start their drive at the Wonders’ 17-yard line.

A couple of sacks pushed Reynolds out of field goal range, giving A.L. Brown hope. But the Wonders fumbled the punt return, and the Rockets recovered at the 10-yard line. They scored on the next play.

Kannapolis turned the ball over on its next two possessions, both leading to Reynolds’ touchdowns. The sixth Kannapolis turnover was an interception returned to the A.L. Brown 1-yard line and led to a quarterback sneak.

The Rockets led 41-7 at halftime. Ashnah Lowery threw a touchdown pass from around the 30-yard line in the fourth quarter to complete the Wonders’ scoring.