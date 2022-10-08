HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders get back to winning ways by wearing down Wolverines

CONCORD – Having lost its last three games, including one earlier in the week on Monday, Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked A.L. Brown needed to find a way – any way – to get on track.

Getting four rushing touchdowns, including two from senior running back Elijah Lawson, the Wonders overcame an early deficit and captured their first Greater Metro 4 Conference win of the season, 31-14, at Wolverine Stadium Friday.

The Wonders (4-3, 1-3 GMC) won for the first time since Sept. 2, while West Cabarrus (0-7, 0-4) remains in search of its first win.

“We needed to figure out a way to win, and we did tonight,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “It was great to get that (losing streak) off our backs, and hopefully we have several games here in a row that we can win and put ourselves back in a good spot.”

A.L. Brown took an early lead on a 27-yard Ty Woods field goal but fell behind shortly after when a long pass play put West Cabarrus in position to score a touchdown on a short run.

Replacing quarterback Ashnah Lowery, who moved to the defensive backfield a couple games ago, sophomore quarterback C.J. Gray scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter to give A.L. Brown the lead for good, a 10-6 advantage going to halftime.

The Wonders continued to find success on the ground in the second half. Jamare Robinson’s 15-yard score gave his team some separation on the scoreboard, and Lawson scored on a 38-yard run for a 24-6 A.L. Brown lead.

West Cabarrus made it a two-possession game with a 34-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, but the Wonders answered quickly with another Lawson scoring run, from 6 yards out.

“We rushed the ball for a lot of yards, so our running backs played well,” said Newsome. “Jamare Robinson had another big game with another touchdown. Elijah Lawson stepped in when we were trying to get Jamare some rest and had a great game.

“I don’t know how many yards rushing we had, but as many as we had, our offensive line had to play pretty well.”

Defensively, Newsome lauded the play of linemen Jack Schultz, Chaz Knox, and Todd Massey, who had a fumble recovery early in the game to give the Wonders good field position. Schultz batted a pass away that turned into an A.L. Brown interception in the third quarter.

Both teams are on the road for Greater Metro 4 games next Friday. A.L. Brown is at South Iredell, while West Cabarrus visits Mooresville.

SCORING BY QUARTER

A.L. Brown 3 7 14 7 -- 31

West Cabarrus 6 0 0 7 -- 13