HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders let opportunities slip away in loss to Blue Devils

MOORESVILLE – Just when it seems the A.L. Brown football team couldn’t suffer any more heartache on the field, Friday night provided yet another chance for the Wonders to feel the sting of misfortune.
Despite dominating the second half of their Greater Metro 4 Conference matchup with host Mooresville, the Wonders let opportunity after opportunity go by, the result being yet another one-score defeat, 14-6, to the Blue Devils.
For A.L. Brown, the loss, its fifth in the last six games, dropped the Wonders under .500 at 4-5 (1-5 in conference play). Three of A.L. Brown’s five losses this season have come by one score.
Mooresville went over the .500 mark with the win, improving to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
Two touchdown passes by Sebastian Brown, one in each of the first two quarters, helped the Blue Devils take a 14-0 lead into halftime. From there, A.L. Brown was the story of the game, in more ways than one.
On four different drives in the second half, the Wonders had the ball inside Mooresville territory, and on three of them they left without putting any points on the scoreboard. In the third quarter, A.L. Brown’s first drive stalled at the Blue Devils’ 35-yard line. Even after getting an interception on defense and returning it past midfield, the Wonders still couldn’t capitalize and had the drive stopped at the 25-yard line.
The moment that was the biggest blow to any hopes of a Wonders comeback occurred early in the fourth quarter. A.L. Brown’s defense intercepted the Mooresville quarterback a second time in the second half and returned the ball to the Mooresville 23-yard line. But, after a 10-yard pass completion and a 12-yard run put the ball at the Blue Devils’ 2-yard line, the Wonders could not punch in the touchdown and again turned the ball over on downs.
A.L. Brown finally got on the board with just over two minutes to play, when Jaden Johnson ran it in from 2 yards out to make it a 14-6 game. A Xavier Chambers 14-yard pass to Johnson set up the Wonders’ only score of the game.
When the Blue Devils recovered the Wonders’ onside kick attempt, they were able to run out the clock and hand the the Kannapolis squad yet another frustrating defeat.
A.L. Brown closes its regular season next Friday at home against rival Concord in the “Battle for the Bell.”