HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders let opportunities slip away in loss to Blue Devils

MOORESVILLE – Just when it seems the A.L. Brown football team couldn’t suffer any more heartache on the field, Friday night provided yet another chance for the Wonders to feel the sting of misfortune.

Despite dominating the second half of their Greater Metro 4 Conference matchup with host Mooresville, the Wonders let opportunity after opportunity go by, the result being yet another one-score defeat, 14-6, to the Blue Devils.

For A.L. Brown, the loss, its fifth in the last six games, dropped the Wonders under .500 at 4-5 (1-5 in conference play). Three of A.L. Brown’s five losses this season have come by one score.

Mooresville went over the .500 mark with the win, improving to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Two touchdown passes by Sebastian Brown, one in each of the first two quarters, helped the Blue Devils take a 14-0 lead into halftime. From there, A.L. Brown was the story of the game, in more ways than one.