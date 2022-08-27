HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders rally on the road to edge Sun Valley, remain unbeaten

MONROE – Thank goodness for Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked A.L. Brown, there were only 34 seconds left when it scored the final points in its Friday game at Monroe Sun Valley.

When Xavier Chambers connected with Kash Smith on a 22-yard touchdown pass, after having received his own pass behind the line of scrimmage from quarterback Ashnah Lowery, it was the fifth lead change of the second half.

The Spartans didn’t have enough time to respond, and the Wonders made the bus trip back to Kannapolis celebrating its second victory of the season, 35-31, over Sun Valley.

Smith’s touchdown also completed a 16-point comeback, allowing A.L. Brown to overcome a large, self-inflicted first-quarter deficit.

“At the end of the day, when you come out with that big win,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “…even though it may be what somebody calls ‘a bad win or an ugly win,’ it’s a lot better coming out with a win.

“It doesn’t leave quite as bad taste in your mouth when you get the ‘W’ versus when you don’t.”

Sun Valley (0-2) scored the game’s first 16 points by rolling off an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play of scrimmage, kicking a 35-yard field goal, and returning an A.L. Brown fumble 35 yards for a score.

Junior transfer Gerard Evans is making a big splash in the early season for the Wonders, and he had one of those moments when he produced a 40-yard “Pick 6” to stop A.L. Brown’s bleeding.

Touchdown runs by senior running back Jamare Robinson in the second quarter (7 yards) and third quarter (8 yards) allowed A.L. Brown to erase all of its deficit and capture a 21-16 advantage.

After the Spartans retook the lead early in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard run, the dual-threat Evans responded again, hauling in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Lowery.

“(Evans) is an unbelievable player,” said Newsome. “This is his first year with us, and he’s still learning the offense and defense. As he gets better and better, we’re going to get better and better.”

Sun Valley went up again, 31-28, on a 21-yard scoring pass. The Wonders’ game-clinching scoring drive started at their own 20-yard line. Lowery was poised in his leadership, completing several key passes on the possession.

“I told the kids winning a game like this can do great things for a team,” said Newsome. “Our kids, after winning big (over North Mecklenburg) the first Friday night, hear in and around the community about how good they’re going to be, and you still have to go on the field and play.

“I told them it was probably my fault a little bit because Sun Valley was a lot better than I anticipated them being watching their film … I came to practice (this week) with a feeling we probably couldn’t lose. Sometimes that mentality will get you beat. I told them I took them lightly, so that’s a learning experience.”

A.L. Brown will play host to Mint Hill Rocky River next Friday before opening conference play the following week.