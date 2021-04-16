HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders ready for ‘familiar foe’

KANNAPOLIS – A.L. Brown football fans – those diehard Wonders followers – can tell you about every big game in the program’s history.
Many A.L. Brown supporters are so tried and true that they can not only tell you about every big game, they also can detail what they had for breakfast that day and what they wore the night of the contest.
Hey, it’s a football town.
That’s part of the reason the Wonders’ first-round 3AA playoff game against Asheville T.C. Roberson tonight at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium is so big – last year’s postseason meeting between the two teams was an Instant Classic of sorts that has been burned into the memories of A.L. Brown’s fans ever since that cold, November night.
It wasn’t a championship game, but in a first-round matchup in the mountains, the Wonders scored twice in the final 3½ minutes to escape with a 56-50 victory. Each team had more than 520 net yards.
A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome isn’t expecting that same kind of shootout tonight, but the 2019 outing has helped him know what his fourth-seeded Wonders (6-1) can expect this time around from the Rams (6-1), who are the West Region’s No. 5 seed.
“It’s a real familiar foe,” Newsome said. “They kind of know us, we kind of know them. I’m sure they’ve got a little chip on their shoulder because we ended up on top last year, so that’s another thing we’ve got to beat. When kids and coaches play with chips on their shoulders, sometimes they’re a little harder to get around.
“It’s hard to beat a good team twice, but it’s been a different year. We’ve got a big task ahead of us.”
The Rams, who finished second in the Western Mountain 3A Conference, are again a high-scoring offense, averaging a robust 41 points per game. T.C. Roberson senior quarterback Brody Whitson, the same one who threw for 445 yards and six touchdowns in last year’s matchup with the Wonders, is as dangerous ever, as the Mars Hill recruit is passing for nearly 269 yards per game.
The Wonders, though, are pretty dangerous, too. Quarterback Cam Kromah, who performed well as a sophomore making his playoff debut last year in Asheville, has gained more experience. The A.L. Brown rushing attack, led by Jamison Flowe but supported by 13 different players who have carried the ball this season, has playmaking ability.
And the Wonders’ defense is potent at times, having posted two shutouts. Expect the active A.L. Brown defensive backfield that includes Amareon Plummer, Jacob Booker, Justin Morgan and Isaiah Black – among others – to get plenty of opportunities. Black also is the Wonders’ top receiver.
The Wonders walked away from the regular season this year with their first conference title since 2011, as they went undefeated (6-0) in the South Piedmont 3A.
Newsome said he doesn’t feel as if he has to remind his players that a new season – the postseason – is upon them and things get a little bit different. Especially against a team like T.C. Roberson.
“Well, the season’s so short this year with only seven games, so it hasn’t really gotten to that point yet,” Newsome said. “We’ve played really well, but I think our kids’ mindsets are really kind of still in the regular season. Although it is the playoffs, they understand that if you lose, you go home; there’s not those first-round gimme games that a conference champion normally gets.
“In that first-round game (in the past), sometimes you were playing a team that sometimes has got a losing record. Now, with 16 teams in the playoffs for 3AA, everybody’s good, so you’ve got to bring your ‘A’ game every single week.”
Newsome said practices have been good for the Wonders this week, and they’re anxious to get on the Memorial Stadium turf tonight.
“(The Wonders are) a really good team, and I feel great about them,” Newsome said. “I’ve kind of always gone with the attitude of ‘expect that you’re going to be here’ versus it being a surprise.
“We were able to get a home playoff game, and I think our kids play a lot better at home than they do on the road, especially when you’re having to travel as far as 2 ½ hours away. I just think our kids just do a better job of focusing when we’re here in our happy confines of Memorial Stadium.”
And if another shootout erupts?
This time, the Wonders will be at home, surrounded by fans waiting on the newest memories to share.
“You don’t go into a game thinking you’re going to need 56 points to win, and you don’t go into it thinking your defense is going to give up 50 points -- you don’t game plan for that,” Newsome said. “I’ve always told our kids, ‘It’s the offense’s job to score one more point than the opponent than we give up, and it’s the defense’s job to hold the opponent to one less point than what we score.
“Everybody does that, then we’ve won the game.”