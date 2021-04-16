HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders ready for ‘familiar foe’

KANNAPOLIS – A.L. Brown football fans – those diehard Wonders followers – can tell you about every big game in the program’s history.

Many A.L. Brown supporters are so tried and true that they can not only tell you about every big game, they also can detail what they had for breakfast that day and what they wore the night of the contest.

Hey, it’s a football town.

That’s part of the reason the Wonders’ first-round 3AA playoff game against Asheville T.C. Roberson tonight at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium is so big – last year’s postseason meeting between the two teams was an Instant Classic of sorts that has been burned into the memories of A.L. Brown’s fans ever since that cold, November night.

It wasn’t a championship game, but in a first-round matchup in the mountains, the Wonders scored twice in the final 3½ minutes to escape with a 56-50 victory. Each team had more than 520 net yards.

A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome isn’t expecting that same kind of shootout tonight, but the 2019 outing has helped him know what his fourth-seeded Wonders (6-1) can expect this time around from the Rams (6-1), who are the West Region’s No. 5 seed.