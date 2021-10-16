HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders snap slide with convincing victory over South Iredell

KANNAPOLIS – After dealing with so much adversity and heartache during a four-game losing streak, A.L. Brown was ready to take out its frustrations on someone.
And South Iredell became the unfortunate victim Friday.
Thanks to big plays on both offense and defense, the Wonders were able to dominate the Vikings early and often, coming away with a 45-21 victory at Kannapolis Memorial stadium to snap their four-game slide in a Greater Metro 4 Conference game.
“This was a much-needed victory,” A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “Hopefully, a win like this can get us back on track.”
The win moved the Wonders back to the .500 mark at 4-4 overall and gave them their first win in conference play this season (1-4 GMC). South Iredell fell to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in league play.
“It’s been tough for the kids,” Newsome said in describing the team’s mood during the losing streak, which included a pair of one-point losses. “When you’re losing close games, kids can sometimes question themselves and get down on themselves.
“But this week in practice, we asked the kids. ‘What can you do’ (to help the team)?’” Newsome added. “They all responded very well.”
The Wonders got on the board with their defense, as Xavier Chambers returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown to give A.L. Brown a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The defensive touchdown was an early kick-start for a team in need of an early jolt, Newsome said.
“I think when you go through the adversity that we’ve gone through, to get a play like that, it really relaxed the kids,” Newsome said.
Another interception by the Wonders, this one by Torren Wright, was returned to the Vikings’ 22-yard line, helping to set up an 11-yard TD connection from Joey Vanover to Jaden Johnson and give A.L. Brown a 14-0 lead. In all, it was two touchdowns in a three-and-a-half-minute span that gave the Wonders the early advantage.
After the Vikings got on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run, the Wonders struck again quickly on their next possession, with Johnson scoring again, this time on a 60-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive, putting A.L. Brown up 21-7 after the first quarter.
“I was really happy for Jaden,” Newsome said. “He hadn’t played the way he’s used to playing the past couple of games, and he wanted to redeem himself. And he sure did.”
Early in the second quarter, Derick Brazil caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Vanover to Derick Brazil to extend the Wonders’ lead to 28-7. It was the sophomore’s first career varsity touchdown but not his last on this night. A second Brazil TD reception, this one from 30 yards out, gave A.L. Brown a 35-7 lead in the second quarter, and a 29-yard field goal late in the first half increased the lead to 38-7 at the half.
Vanover’s fourth touchdown pass of the night, this one from 24 yards, put the finishing touches on the scoring for the Wonders midway through the third quarter. The Vikings added a touchdown in the third quarter and another in the fourth quarter to make the margin a little more respectable. But there was no way to hide the domination of the Wonders on this night.
A.L. Brown had a season-high in points, and its second 40-point effort of the season (after defeating Monroe Sun Valley, 41-13, back in August). The Wonders also posted their third win by 20 or more points this season.
“I think the kids know that when we are playing our best, we can compete with anyone,” Newsome said. “Hopefully, we can make a late push to get into the playoffs.”
The Wonders will visit Mooresville next Friday in another GMC contest, while South Iredell will host Lake Norman.