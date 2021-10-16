HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders snap slide with convincing victory over South Iredell

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think when you go through the adversity that we’ve gone through, to get a play like that, it really relaxed the kids,” Newsome said.

Another interception by the Wonders, this one by Torren Wright, was returned to the Vikings’ 22-yard line, helping to set up an 11-yard TD connection from Joey Vanover to Jaden Johnson and give A.L. Brown a 14-0 lead. In all, it was two touchdowns in a three-and-a-half-minute span that gave the Wonders the early advantage.

After the Vikings got on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run, the Wonders struck again quickly on their next possession, with Johnson scoring again, this time on a 60-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive, putting A.L. Brown up 21-7 after the first quarter.

“I was really happy for Jaden,” Newsome said. “He hadn’t played the way he’s used to playing the past couple of games, and he wanted to redeem himself. And he sure did.”