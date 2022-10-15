HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders wear out Vikings to earn a key GMC victory

STATESVILLE - The stretch the A.L. Brown offense had over the first and second quarters at South Iredell may have been the most effective and disciplined the Wonders’ unit has been all season.

It was during this period that A.L. Brown put together all of its scoring in an easy 28-0 high school football victory Friday at Viking Stadium.

A.L. Brown, tied for sixth in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus poll, has strung together two straight lopsided wins to improve to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference. South Iredell lost its third straight and fourth over its last five to drop to 4-4, 1-3.

A.L. Brown’s defense recorded its second shutout of the season. The Wonders beat Mint Hill Rocky River by the same score on Sept. 2.

“It was good to play well and get a shutout,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “We put a lot of points on the board, and the defense played unbelievable.”

While A.L. Brown’s last three touchdown drives were quick and to the point, its first scoring possession was long, slow, and methodical. Elijah Lawson’s third touchdown in two games – a 3-yard run – finished a 13-play, 88-yard drive late in the first quarter.

On A.L. Brown’s first possession of the second quarter, Christian Hopper was so open on his 30-yard touchdown reception, he might have appeared to be invisible to the South Iredell defense. The senior wide receiver was probably 20 yards from the nearest Vikings receiver when he hauled in C.J. Gray’s pass inside the 10-yard line and walked into the end zone.

“It was a (quarterback) scramble, and C.J. did a good job of keeping his eyes downfield and completing balls when he was pushed out of the pocket,” said Newsome. “Sometimes when the quarterback scrambles, you’ll get a safety or a corner(back) that doesn’t stay with a man. Especially in man(-to-man) coverage that leaves someone wide open, and that’s happened several times to us this year.”

Aided by a South Iredell pass interference penalty that put A.L. Brown inside the Vikings’ red zone, the Wonders scored when Gray found Xavier Chambers in the back of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown pass and a 21-0 lead.

Gray and Chambers hooked up for another, prettier touchdown later in the second quarter. Completing a 61-yard drive, Chambers’ 43-yard scoring reception came after gaining a step on his defender over the middle, catching Gray’s toss in stride, and taking it to the house.

Until that point, South Iredell’s offense had not crossed midfield in the second period. But a 40-yard pass to the A.L. Brown 11-yard line gave the Vikings a prime opportunity to score.

On first down, an incomplete pass over the middle fell in the end zone. A quarterback run up the middle on second down yielded 2 yards. A swing pass to the left on third down also fell incomplete.

The Vikings lined up for a 27-yard field goal attempt, but their holder didn’t field the snap cleanly. A mad scramble for the loose ball allowed the Wonders to regain possession.

In its final conference game next week, A.L. Brown plays host to Mooresville, which is undefeated in Greater Metro 4 play.

“All of them are huge,” said Newsome. “We have to win out to put ourselves where we want to be in the playoffs.

“(The Blue Devils) a good football team. Our biggest thing is going to be our depth and our numbers. I think they’re probably going to dress about 70-some guys on their varsity, and we’re sitting with about 35 on ours … I think our guys are up for the challenge.”