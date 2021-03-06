HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders win a two-overtime extravagance vs. Vikings

“You play a former player that’s coaching against you, you want him to be successful, too. You just want him not to be successful against you. I was real happy to see the kids play well for him.”

Led by Himes’ running and throwing, Central Cabarrus maintained possession for over two-thirds of the second half.

“That’s a top-10 team in North Carolina that we just went toe-to-toe with,” said Bevilacqua, coaching his first season at Central Cabarrus. “… We could have easily been down-and-out, and our kids wouldn’t accept that. They fought.”

RECORDS

A.L. Brown 2-0, 2-0 South Piedmont 3A; Central Cabarrus 1-1, 1-1 SPC

THE PLAY OF THE GAME

A.L. Brown scored 17 points within a three-and-a-half minute span in the third quarter including Justin Morgan’s “Pick Six: interception with 4:32 left in the period. Himes’ pass deflected off one of his receivers, and Morgan caught up to it in stride at the Central Cabarrus 42-yard line and cruised to the end zone up the left sideline.

PRIMETIME PERFORMERS

A.L. Brown