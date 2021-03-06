HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders win a two-overtime extravagance vs. Vikings

CONCORD – Jaden Johnson caught the tying touchdown pass, and Ty Woods won the game with an extra point kick as A.L. Brown overcame a hole in the second overtime to slide past Central Cabarrus 30-29 Friday at Dink Jordan Field at Viking Stadium.
After a scoreless first half, the Wonders capitalized on good field position and a Vikings turnover to take a 17-0 lead with 4 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Starting with a 15-play, 68-yard touchdown drive late in the period, Central Cabarrus eventually erased its entire deficit.
Part of the Vikings’ comeback was because Guillermo Benitez Reyes and Zamir Shine tackled A.L. Brown quarterback Cameron Kromah in the end zone for a safety midway through the fourth quarter.
Central Cabarrus tied the score with 3:37 left in the game when Lane Ratzloff caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Austin Himes and Jose Martinez Soriano received a two-point conversion pass on a tackle-eligible play. The Vikings had the ball in A.L. Brown territory twice more in regulation but failed to score.
Himes and A.L. Brown’s Jamison Flowe scored touchdowns in the first overtime, but their team’s extra point attempts both ended poorly. Central Cabarrus took a 23-17 in the second overtime but the Wonders blocked an extra point attempt that started with a high snap.
“As long as you get the win, at the end of the day, you probably wouldn’t have it any other way,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome, who was Central Cabarrus coach Zach Bevilacqua’s defensive coordinator when he played at Matthews Butler High.
“You play a former player that’s coaching against you, you want him to be successful, too. You just want him not to be successful against you. I was real happy to see the kids play well for him.”
Led by Himes’ running and throwing, Central Cabarrus maintained possession for over two-thirds of the second half.
“That’s a top-10 team in North Carolina that we just went toe-to-toe with,” said Bevilacqua, coaching his first season at Central Cabarrus. “… We could have easily been down-and-out, and our kids wouldn’t accept that. They fought.”
RECORDS
A.L. Brown 2-0, 2-0 South Piedmont 3A; Central Cabarrus 1-1, 1-1 SPC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
A.L. Brown scored 17 points within a three-and-a-half minute span in the third quarter including Justin Morgan’s “Pick Six: interception with 4:32 left in the period. Himes’ pass deflected off one of his receivers, and Morgan caught up to it in stride at the Central Cabarrus 42-yard line and cruised to the end zone up the left sideline.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
A.L. Brown
-- Morgan’s interception wasn’t his only takeaway. With his team up 17-9 midway through the fourth quarter, Morgan stopped Himes near the line of scrimmage, stripped him of the ball, and pounced on it at the A.L. Brown 17 to halt a scoring threat. He also had seven tackles.
-- Flowe rushed for 80 yards on 13 carries, including a 38-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the third quarter – his first of two touchdowns.
-- Defensive backs Amareon Plummer, Jacob Booker, and Trent Thompson all had at least eight tackles.
Central Cabarrus
-- By attempting 55 passes and rushing 29 times, Himes was directly involved in 84 of Central Cabarrus’ 94 plays. He completed 27 of his passes for 298 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 33 yards and a score.
-- Tre Bost caught 13 passes for 105 yards, and Ratzloff totaled 107 yards on eight receptions.
-- Kevin Clerge had two first-half interceptions.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- Central Cabarrus is sporting a new look with their helmets. They’re white with a cursive “V” on the left side and have the player’s uniform number on the right. In the past, Central Cabarrus has displayed a double “C” or viking horns on their gold helmets.
-- The Wonders turned the ball over three times, while the Vikings lost it four times.
-- The teams combined for just 170 yards in the first half.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
On Mar. 12, A.L. Brown hosts Cox Mill, while Central Cabarrus plays at Northwest Cabarrus.
SCORING SUMMARY
A.L. Brown 0 0 17 0 6 7 -- 30
Central Cabarrus 0 0 7 10 6 6 -- 29
First Quarter
None
Second Quarter
None
Third Quarter
ALB – Jamison Flowe 38 run (Ty Woods kick)
ALB – Woods 29 FG
ALB – Justin Morgan 42 interception return (Woods kick)
CC – Austin Himes 2 run (Aidan Gold kick)
Fourth Quarter
CC – Guillermo Benitez Reyes and Zamir Shine tackle Cameron Kromah in end zone for safety
CC – Lane Ratzloff 37 pass from Himes (Jose Martinez Soriano pass from Himes)