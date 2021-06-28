HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: A coach familiar with Cabarrus County hoops returns to lead Cox Mill program

Parkin compiled a record of 24-51 at Concord after inheriting a Spiders team that won just two games the year before he arrived. His strongest year at Concord came in his second season, when he coached the Spiders to a 13-14 overall record, which included a 10-8 mark in the SPC and an appearance in the state playoffs.

DaVanzo, who was athletics director at fellow I-MECK school Charlotte Mallard Creek before taking over at Cox Mill, knew what he was getting in Parkin. And he liked it.

“Coach Parkin has done a tremendous job over the years,” DaVanzo said in a prepared statement. “He has coached in one of the toughest basketball conferences, and I was able to watch him coach for several years while at my previous job. He knows what it takes to compete against the top teams in the state.

“Coach is a very respectable man and runs a great program. We are excited for him to build our girls basketball program.”

Although the Chargers lose the conference’s player of the year, Emerie Tillmon, to graduation, Smithson – the SPC’s coach of the year – certainly didn’t leave the cupboard bare for Parkin.