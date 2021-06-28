HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: A coach familiar with Cabarrus County hoops returns to lead Cox Mill program

CONCORD – After a four-year break, Scott Parkin is back in Cabarrus County.
On Monday evening, Cox Mill athletics director Philip DaVanzo III announced that Parkin has been hired as the Chargers’ new girls basketball coach.
Parkin, who previously coached the Concord High girls for three seasons before taking the top job at Huntersville’s Hopewell High in 2017, replaces the retired Lin Smithson.
Parkin said he is excited to return to Cabarrus County, but particularly to Cox Mill, which shared membership with the Spiders in the South Piedmont 3A Conference during his first stint in Concord.
“I’ve always admired Cox Mill,” Parkin said in an interview with The Independent Tribune. “When I was at Concord, it was probably my favorite place to play. The student section was the best that I’ve ever seen, and the environment was always great.
“Coach DaVanzo, I’ve heard great things about him as an AD and the expectations that he has and what his vision was for the program, and I just felt it was in alignment with what I feel about coaching in high school athletics and what I feel about women’s athletics.”
In his four years at Hopewell, Parkin built successful teams while competing in the I-MECK 4A Conference. Other than last winter’s COVID-stricken campaign, Parkin’s Hopewell teams never had a losing season and always made the state playoffs. The worst his Titans ever finished during that span was fourth in the league.
Parkin compiled a record of 24-51 at Concord after inheriting a Spiders team that won just two games the year before he arrived. His strongest year at Concord came in his second season, when he coached the Spiders to a 13-14 overall record, which included a 10-8 mark in the SPC and an appearance in the state playoffs.
DaVanzo, who was athletics director at fellow I-MECK school Charlotte Mallard Creek before taking over at Cox Mill, knew what he was getting in Parkin. And he liked it.
“Coach Parkin has done a tremendous job over the years,” DaVanzo said in a prepared statement. “He has coached in one of the toughest basketball conferences, and I was able to watch him coach for several years while at my previous job. He knows what it takes to compete against the top teams in the state.
“Coach is a very respectable man and runs a great program. We are excited for him to build our girls basketball program.”
Although the Chargers lose the conference’s player of the year, Emerie Tillmon, to graduation, Smithson – the SPC’s coach of the year – certainly didn’t leave the cupboard bare for Parkin.
Cox Mill won a share of the league championship last season, which marked the first time in program history that had happened, and nine of the 12 players on the roster were underclassmen eligible to return. That included a pair of all-conference selections in rising senior point guard Leah Hines and rising junior wing Arianna Perry.
“I’ve had a chance to watch some film to get to know some of the players that way, and I’ve asked some questions,” Parkin said. “I know it’s a veteran team that had some great success last year. I’ve always felt this program was kind of a sleeping giant and that some good talent was going to come in and start to go. Coach Smithson, I think, did a good job with them the last couple of years of laying the groundwork and building a strong foundation.”
This coming season, Cox Mill moves up to Class 4A competition and will be in a newly formed conference with fellow county programs A.L. Brown, Hickory Ridge and West Cabarrus along with Lake Norman, Mooresville and South Iredell.
“I’m definitely excited,” Parkin said. “There’s a ton of talent. I think Leah Hines is a point guard that a lot of people don’t know about, and I thought she did a great job of running the team last year. Arianna Perry is another player that I think is underrated, but I think there is a tremendous amount of potential; that’s just a couple of players.
“There’s a lot of talent there. There’s a lot of upperclassmen that are going to give us a chance early.”