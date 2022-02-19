HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hickory Ridge falls to Wildcats in GMC tournament finals

MOORESVILLE – The Hickory Ridge girls basketball team came up short in the Greater Metro 4 Conference tournament championship on Friday, falling to hosting Mooresville Lake Norman by a score of 44-39.
The 39-point scoring total was the second-lowest of the season for the second-seeded Ragin’ Bulls (18-8) as many of their outside shots would not fall.
“We tried to call sets and get good shots, and I would say we did that about half of the time,” Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson said. “But we did not knock down shots. If you do not knock down shots in these types of games, this is the repercussion.”
The top-seeded Wildcats (21-3) also struggled often to score but found success in a third-quarter run led almost singlehandedly by Kirsten Lewis-Williams.
Lewis-Williams scored nearly half the Wildcats’ points, finishing with 21. She spearheaded a scoring effort that led to a nine-point differential in the third quarter, giving her team the lead heading into the fourth.
“(Lewis-Williams) is going to take the ball to the basket and force you to do something about it,” Wilson said. “She makes things happen.”
And as Lewis-Williams made those things happen, it proved too much for the Ragin’ Bulls to overcome.
Their efforts were led by Sheree Gidney and Alyssa Lewis, who finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Wilson was pleased with his team’s energy and effort despite the tough shooting night. Ultimately, he said, the team’s energy fell just a bit short.
“We ran out of gas at the end of the fourth quarter,” Wilson said. “The girls played hard. They competed. We just had a couple of defensive breakdowns.”
Though the Ragin’ Bulls certainly would have loved to hoist the GMC tournament championship trophy, this loss is not their end of the line.
They are guaranteed a spot in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs, as the top two teams from the GMC are given automatic bids to the tournament.
While this loss means their seeding will not be as favorable, Wilson says his team is not deterred and will keep focusing on its ultimate goal: winning the state championship.
“Our goal is to win a state title and go one game at a time,” Wilson said. “We will find out Saturday who we play, and we will go from there.”
To make that deep of a run, Wilson says his players need to work to be composed in the heat of the tournament.
“We cannot be afraid of the moment,” Wilson said. “Sometimes everybody wants to be that person, but they just have to trust themselves and what their role is and just play ball.”