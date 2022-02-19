HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hickory Ridge falls to Wildcats in GMC tournament finals

Their efforts were led by Sheree Gidney and Alyssa Lewis, who finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Wilson was pleased with his team’s energy and effort despite the tough shooting night. Ultimately, he said, the team’s energy fell just a bit short.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We ran out of gas at the end of the fourth quarter,” Wilson said. “The girls played hard. They competed. We just had a couple of defensive breakdowns.”

Though the Ragin’ Bulls certainly would have loved to hoist the GMC tournament championship trophy, this loss is not their end of the line.

They are guaranteed a spot in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs, as the top two teams from the GMC are given automatic bids to the tournament.

While this loss means their seeding will not be as favorable, Wilson says his team is not deterred and will keep focusing on its ultimate goal: winning the state championship.

“Our goal is to win a state title and go one game at a time,” Wilson said. “We will find out Saturday who we play, and we will go from there.”

To make that deep of a run, Wilson says his players need to work to be composed in the heat of the tournament.