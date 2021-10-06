 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF: Two Trojans and a Tiger make all-conference teams
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF: Two Trojans and a Tiger make all-conference teams

05-07 GOLF PHOTO
CONCORD – Northwest Cabarrus senior Leah Zsambeky and Trojan teammate Cheryl Darr were the sole players from Cabarrus County to make the South Piedmont 3A’s girls golf all-conference squad, the league announced.

10-06 LEAH ZSAMBEKY.jpg

Zsambeky

Zsambeky led the Trojans in scoring this season with an average of 43.3 per round over nine holes. Darr, a junior, was next with an average score of 48.7.

The other members of the All-SPC team are Lake Norman Charter’s Tess Palmer and Georgia Chapman, and East Rowan’s Emma Callahan.

Tigers’ Blake makes All-YVC

Mount Pleasant’s Jordan Blake was named to the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A girls golf all-conference team.

10-06 JORDAN BLAKE.jpg

Blake

Blake was the top player for the Tigers this season, averaging 41.6 per nine holes. Her best round this year was a 38, which she shot against Monroe Union Academy at Monroe Country Club last month.

