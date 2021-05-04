HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Asheville eliminates Trojans on penalty kicks in extra-time thriller

CONCORD – After 80 minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of overtime, the Northwest Cabarrus girls soccer team’s first round 3A state playoff game came down to penalty kicks and the laws of physics.
Taking the last of its five penalty kicks, and the homestanding Trojans’ final shot at tying the score in the do-or-die stanza, the ball that fired off the right foot of junior Jasmine Mejia caromed sharply off the right post, ripped beyond the reach of Asheville High goalkeeper Anna Hammer, and rapidly spun fewer than 2 feet from the goal line until its rotation came to an end.
As did Northwest Cabarrus’ season.
The Cougars, seeded ninth in the West region, punched in two of its four penalty kicks, while Hammer allowed only one of the eighth-seeded Trojans’ shots, sealing a victory in a game in which both teams scored a pair of goals in regulation and an additional goal in the first of two 10-minute overtime periods. Neither team could reach the net in either of the two five-minute sudden death overtimes, necessitating the game-deciding format.
“I can’t be more proud of the effort and how hard we played,” said Northwest Cabarrus coach Harald von Klahr, whose team finished the season with a 10-3 record. “To come back and take the lead in overtime, it stinks to lose. But the effort and the heart and determination was there.
“When you get down to PKs, what are you going to do? You just have to look back and say we played a pretty good game.”
Asheville (13-2), which surrendered just six regular-season goals, will play at No. 1-seeded Watauga on Wednesday.
The four goals in regulation all came in a about a three-and-a-half minute span of the first half. Not coincidentally, the teams combined for 16 shots in the first 40 minutes but combined for only 11 between the second half and 30 minutes of overtime.
Two of Northwest Cabarrus’s goals started with Morgan DeLair creating a scoring opportunity by slicing through the Asheville defense in the center of the field, including its first one.
In the 28th minute, DeLair, a junior midfielder, dribbled through a few defenders and made a nice pass to Brooklyn Broderick on her right. Broderick caught up with it low in the corner, which narrowed her angle for taking her own shot.
Instead, the senior forward fired a cross into traffic in front of the goal. Junior Alyssa Saele gathered the ball and picked through a couple defenders for a goal and a 1-0 Trojans’ lead.
Within three minutes, Asheville not only erased Northwest Cabarrus’ goal advantage but also built its own. The Cougars’ Lily Foo and Jesse Smith scored on goals assisted by Ruby Garcia-Perez and Emma Smith, respectively.
Ironically, penalty kicks were kind to Northwest Cabarrus during regulation.
A half-minute after they lost their lead, the Trojans were issued a penalty shot when Broderick was taken down hard with the ball about 12 yards to the right of the goal. Broderick took the penalty kick, rocketing it to the left of the diving Hammer.
“I got to playing the midfield so I knew I would have to make opportunities for other players that were able to get their foot on the ball,” said Broderick, a team captain. “We knew that the keeper was a good player … She’s tall and agile. With the grass being wet, too, we knew we needed to make a lot of scoring opportunities.”
With eight minutes left in the first half, Northwest Cabarrus was whistled for a handball inside its own goalie box. On the ensuing penalty kick, Trojans’ freshman keeper Victoria Gacek denied Emma Smith with a two-handed save.
“She picked a spot, read it, and saved it,” said von Klahr.
In the 93rd minute, DeLair found herself in roughly the same spot she did when Northwest Cabarrus scored the first goal of the game. She maneuvered down the center the of the field and had teammates to her left and right: Ella Ramsey and Keri Schellenbach, respectively.
DeLair kept possession as she and Ramsey switched locations. Ramsey then chipped in DeLair’s pass as the Trojans took a 3-2 lead with 8:35 left in the second 10-minute overtime.
Once again, it didn’t take the Cougars long to bounce back. Gracie Smith collected a rebound and found the back of the left side of the net from 15 yards out with 3:46 remaining.
The Trojans nearly clinched a victory in the second five-minute sudden death overtime. Broderick took a pass from across midfield from DeLair, then attacked the defense by dribbling from the left to the central part of the field. Broderick passed back to the left to Schellenbach, who rifled a shot just a couple of feet to the left of the goal.
SCORING SUMMARY
Asheville 2 0 0 -- 2
Northwest Cabarrus 2 0 0 -- 1
GOALS
Asheville: Lily Foo, Jesse Smith, Gracie Smith.
Northwest Cabarrus: Alyssa Saele, Brooklyn Broderick, Ella Ramsey