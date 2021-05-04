HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Asheville eliminates Trojans on penalty kicks in extra-time thriller

Ironically, penalty kicks were kind to Northwest Cabarrus during regulation.

A half-minute after they lost their lead, the Trojans were issued a penalty shot when Broderick was taken down hard with the ball about 12 yards to the right of the goal. Broderick took the penalty kick, rocketing it to the left of the diving Hammer.

“I got to playing the midfield so I knew I would have to make opportunities for other players that were able to get their foot on the ball,” said Broderick, a team captain. “We knew that the keeper was a good player … She’s tall and agile. With the grass being wet, too, we knew we needed to make a lot of scoring opportunities.”

With eight minutes left in the first half, Northwest Cabarrus was whistled for a handball inside its own goalie box. On the ensuing penalty kick, Trojans’ freshman keeper Victoria Gacek denied Emma Smith with a two-handed save.

“She picked a spot, read it, and saved it,” said von Klahr.

In the 93rd minute, DeLair found herself in roughly the same spot she did when Northwest Cabarrus scored the first goal of the game. She maneuvered down the center the of the field and had teammates to her left and right: Ella Ramsey and Keri Schellenbach, respectively.