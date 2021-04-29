HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Chargers clinch another SPC title by blanking Trojans for second time

CONCORD – Cox Mill’s girls soccer team secured the South Piedmont 3A title Wednesday evening on its home turf, defeating Northwest Cabarrus, 2-0.
This was the second meeting between these two teams, as the Chargers (13-0-1, 12-0 SPC) won the first matchup against the Trojans (10-2, 10-2 SPC) also by a shutout – 4-0 -- on April 19.
With this being the regular-season finale for both teams, the Chargers officially continued their streak of winning at least a share of the SPC crown that goes all the way back to at least 2011.
In Wednesday’s game, the Chargers did what they have done all season: keep teams from scoring.
The team has only allowed two goals all season while scoring 109. The Chargers have done this by controlling the pace and keeping the ball on the opponents’ end of the field, and they did more of the same Wednesday evening.
“We changed some things up to try and give us more of an offensive presence,” Chargers coach Adam Henry said. “We figured (Northwest Cabarrus) was going to try and put pressure on us from the start, so we tried to put the pressure on them.”
The Trojans got very few opportunities to make a run on the goal, and when they did, the Chargers quickly snuffed it out.
The first of the Chargers’ two goals came late in the first half when a ball from Julianne Patterson deflected off a Trojan defender and sailed into the goal.
The second goal came seven minutes into the second half. Michaela Fisher put one in the net on a rebound from a deterred shot.
From that point on, the game would be a defensive stalemate.
Most time was spent on Northwest Cabarrus’ half of the field, yet it did not allow the Chargers to open up a large lead like they have many other times this season.
Freshman goalkeeper Victoria Gacek had a particularly admirable performance, as she was able to continuously keep the Chargers from scoring.
Over and over, the Chargers made runs at the goal, but Gacek and the Trojan back line stood its ground almost every time.
“(Gacek) has been fantastic,” Northwest Cabarrus coach Harald von Klahr said. “She is a great kid. For not having a ton of experience, she’s done great. I can’t be any prouder of what she’s done this season.”
In the other goal, Chargers’ goalkeeper Jillian Ginn did not see much action, but she knows that is a good thing.
“It’s a very good feeling,” Ginn said of seeing her teammates control the possessions and keep the ball away from her side of the field. “(In those times), I have to focus on using my voice to talk to my team and chime in and stay focused on the game.”
Ginn, who has signed with UNC Greensboro, was able to post a shutout after seeing the Chargers’ 11-game shutout streak come to an end Tuesday when Concord scored a goal.
The Chargers still won that game 7-1, but the allowed goal, according to Ginn, led the team to put an emphasis on avoiding defensive mistakes.
Both the Chargers and Trojans have clinched playoff spots by finishing first and second in their conference, respectively. The N.C. High School Athletic Association modified the playoff bracketing this season, creating a system of random draws in order to account for teams playing varied numbers of games due to potential COVID-19 cancellations.
The Chargers will join the champions from the other seven conferences in the West Region, with the teams being randomly drawn for different seeds.
This means the Chargers could end up with any seed between 1 and 8.
As for the Trojans, their draw will be with the second-place teams from the Big South, Southern Carolina and Western Mountain conferences, as that will determine seeds 9-12.
Seeds 13-16 will be randomly drawn for the third-place team from the Western Mountain as well as three wild card teams.
Regardless of the results of the draws, the Chargers will expect a home game in the first round, while the Trojans will have to go on the road.