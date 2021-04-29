HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Chargers clinch another SPC title by blanking Trojans for second time

CONCORD – Cox Mill’s girls soccer team secured the South Piedmont 3A title Wednesday evening on its home turf, defeating Northwest Cabarrus, 2-0.

This was the second meeting between these two teams, as the Chargers (13-0-1, 12-0 SPC) won the first matchup against the Trojans (10-2, 10-2 SPC) also by a shutout – 4-0 -- on April 19.

With this being the regular-season finale for both teams, the Chargers officially continued their streak of winning at least a share of the SPC crown that goes all the way back to at least 2011.

In Wednesday’s game, the Chargers did what they have done all season: keep teams from scoring.

The team has only allowed two goals all season while scoring 109. The Chargers have done this by controlling the pace and keeping the ball on the opponents’ end of the field, and they did more of the same Wednesday evening.

“We changed some things up to try and give us more of an offensive presence,” Chargers coach Adam Henry said. “We figured (Northwest Cabarrus) was going to try and put pressure on us from the start, so we tried to put the pressure on them.”

The Trojans got very few opportunities to make a run on the goal, and when they did, the Chargers quickly snuffed it out.