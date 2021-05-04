HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Chargers earn first-round victory on Noll’s late penalty kick

“It felt so good,” Noll said of the celebration. “We have worked so hard this whole season, and to do that for our seniors and get them one step closer to the (state) championship means so much.”

The goal marked the culmination of what the Chargers had been working toward the entire second half, as they inched closer and closer to getting that first goal as the half went along.

After what had been a fairly even first half, in terms of time of possession, the Chargers were the aggressors in the second period.

They saw numerous scoring opportunities come and go as they just could not put the ball in the goal. Five minutes prior to the penalty kick, the team saw two shots in a row clang off the post before a third sailed over the goal.

With Noll’s kick, the Chargers were finally able to take the lead and spent the final 10 minutes focusing their efforts on keeping the Cavaliers out of the goal at all costs.

Cox Mill coach Adam Henry, after seeing his team fail to get enough scoring opportunities in the first half, opted for a more aggressive lineup in the second.