HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Chargers earn first-round victory on Noll’s late penalty kick

CONCORD – The sixth-seeded Cox Mill’s girls soccer team won its Class 3A first-round matchup against the 11th-seeded Waxhaw Cuthbertson Cavaliers, 1-0, Monday at Cox Mill Stadium.
The Chargers (14-0-1) will have another home playoff game Wednesday when they play host to 14th-seeded Asheville T.C. Roberson (12-2), which upset third-seeded South Iredell, 2-1, in an overtime thriller.
In what was a defensive stalemate for the first 70 minutes, the Chargers finally broke through against Cuthertson (10-3-1) when senior Emily Bertanzeti was fouled inside the penalty box with 10 minutes left in the game. This meant the Chargers would get the most coveted goal-scoring opportunity in soccer: the penalty kick.
Chosen to take the penalty shot was junior Savannah Noll, who is fourth on the team with 10 goals.
With an opportunity to take the late lead, Noll converted, placing the ball perfectly in the near post.
“I knew I had to score it,” Noll said. “I looked at the goalie, and I knew which way she was going to go, so I just made my shot and celebrated with my team.”
The celebration that followed was a moment of pure euphoria for the Chargers and their fans. Instantly, Noll’s entire team swarmed her in a massive hug as the Charger faithful erupted in the stands.
“It felt so good,” Noll said of the celebration. “We have worked so hard this whole season, and to do that for our seniors and get them one step closer to the (state) championship means so much.”
The goal marked the culmination of what the Chargers had been working toward the entire second half, as they inched closer and closer to getting that first goal as the half went along.
After what had been a fairly even first half, in terms of time of possession, the Chargers were the aggressors in the second period.
They saw numerous scoring opportunities come and go as they just could not put the ball in the goal. Five minutes prior to the penalty kick, the team saw two shots in a row clang off the post before a third sailed over the goal.
With Noll’s kick, the Chargers were finally able to take the lead and spent the final 10 minutes focusing their efforts on keeping the Cavaliers out of the goal at all costs.
Cox Mill coach Adam Henry, after seeing his team fail to get enough scoring opportunities in the first half, opted for a more aggressive lineup in the second.
“In the first half, we were playing a little bit conservative, which is not our style,” Henry said. “We wanted to make sure our wingers were pinching back, but that caused them to pinch inside, causing them not to feel free to go forward. We made some changes in the second half to free them up.”
Henry says he opted for the conservative approach at first due to the Cavaliers’ two strong senior forwards: Kelly Poole and Abby Spellings.
Poole and Spellings are known for their ability to control possessions and pressure opposing defenses, but focusing too much attention on them caused imbalance in the Chargers’ offensive attack.
Henry also shifted Bertanzeti further up on the line, adding another player to the offensive half of the field.
Despite the attention being shifted away from holding Poole and Spellings in check, the Chargers did not falter, thanks, in large part, to senior goalie Jillian Ginn.
Ginn faced what was likely her toughest test of the season, yet she held strong, keeping her impressive goals-allowed total at just two for the season.
“I can’t speak more about our back line and Jill Ginn,” Henry said. “She hadn’t really been tested all year but stepped up tremendously tonight.”
This game held additional emotional implications, as Cuthbertson was the last team to beat a Cox Mill girls soccer team on May 10, 2019.
That game was a disappointing second-round exit for the Chargers in the 2019 state playoffs, as Cox Mill was the second seed in the West Region, with the Cavaliers being the 18th seed.
Since then, the Chargers have never lost, and they were hungry to get revenge in the state playoffs two years later.
“I think the big thing is mentally, the girls were prepared,” Henry said of his team being able to get the emotional victory. “They knew without me saying much about it what we were playing for.”