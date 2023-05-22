CONCORD – Eric Clark knew they had the right stuff.

Even when his Cox Mill girls soccer players weren’t quite certain of it themselves.

Clark, the Chargers’ second-year coach, always believed his team could stand toe-to-toe with everyone in the rugged Greater Metro 4 Conference and even compete with the best teams in North Carolina.

But having a roster full of young players still learning their way around a varsity soccer field, doubt crept in for the Chargers, especially as they began to lose close games, whereas the program had often come out on the winning side in such contests in years past.

Even as the Chargers (13-6-3) finished tied for second in the GMC, they still weren’t quite sure.

Finally, as the regular season ended and the Class 4A state playoffs began, Clark gathered his troops and reminded them of – despite their obstacles of youth and the lack of a consistent starting lineup – just what they’d already accomplished while playing one of the toughest schedules in North Carolina.

Even being seeded an uncharacteristic 18th in the West Region, they were as good as anyone in the postseason field.

“I got out our schedule,” Clark recalled, “and said, ‘You’ve played the No. 1 seed in the East (Wilmington Ashley), you’ve played the No. 1 seed in the West (Weddington). You’ve played Cuthbertson (10th in the West), you’ve played Pinecrest (ninth in the East).

“I said, ‘You’re never going to see anybody any harder than we’ve already played, and you haven’t been blown out by anybody. You’ve been in every match.’”

Cox Mill’s list of opponents also included West Region sixth seed Ardrey Kell and GMC foe Lake Norman, the West’s eighth seed.

It began to sink in for the Chargers: They were battle-tested and ready.

“I think I had more confidence than they did,” Clark said. “They’re just starting to figure that out as well.”

And they’ve taken that confidence and played a high level, that Cox Mill level, of soccer.

The Chargers have won their first two playoff games, both on the road, taking down West Region 15 seed Pfafftown Ronald Reagan and West No. 2 Watauga to advance to the third round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Today at 7 p.m., they’ll again hit the road, this time to take on another giant, seventh-seeded Cornelius Hough.

Cox Mill is one of only two Cabarrus County teams remaining in the playoffs, joining Class 2A Jay M. Robinson.

The Chargers are accustomed to playing at this stage of the season, having been one of the county’s strongest programs throughout the years, even winning a state championship just two seasons ago.

But for this group of Chargers, things have been a bit more challenging, although not necessarily because of talent but because of inexperience and uncertainty.

“We play a lot of young players,” said Clark, who also coaches Cox Mill’s successful boys soccer team. “Of our starting 11, we start three seniors, so everybody else is either a sophomore or a junior. There were some things we had to work through, and we also ran into some injuries.

“In 23 games, we probably have started 20 different lineups. Sometimes it’s strategy, but sometimes it’s just ‘this person’s been hurt’ or ‘this person’s not available.’ We’ve done a lot of different things.”

That still didn’t stop the Chargers from being a major threat in the GMC, losing league games only to champion Lake Norman and Mooresville.

Sure, there were some hiccups along the way, but Clark knew that was a possibility, considering the caliber of competition the young Chargers were facing.

But his patience and faith never wavered, even on their toughest nights on the pitch.

“Yeah, I felt like we did (have what it took to make a deep playoff run),” Clark explained. “I do have purpose, but we’ve scheduled one of the tougher schedules. If you look at our strength of schedule on MaxPreps, you’ll see we play an extremely difficult schedule, so sometimes with younger teams, they lose some of that confidence. I’ve always known we’ve had it, we just struggled scoring goals. ”

Clark said the strength of this year’s team is its midfield or back line, and two sophomores – Courtney Chase and Ella Berry – are starters up top. Another talented sophomore, SaraBeth Raso, also has seen time as a starter there.

“We started a lot of young players just trying to find some goals,” Clark noted, “but Courtney is our second-leading scorer now behind Skylar Noll.”

And Noll, a senior striker, is something special.

A four-year starter who was on the Chargers’ state championship squad, Noll never comes off the pitch.

“She just has an extremely high I.Q. for soccer,” Clark said of Noll,, who has signed with Lenoir-Rhyne University. “I’ve played her at midfielder, and she used to be a defender. I’ve played her anywhere we’ve needed her. She gets every free kick. She’s a do-it-all player for us. Just her presence is so important.”

Noll leads the Chargers with 10 goals and 10 assists, while Chase comes in with nine goals and seven assists.

Cox Mill has also benefitted from the scoring of Berry (eight goals and an assist); Jenna Ryan (seven goals and an assist); Riley Adamson (four goals, four assists); Simone Jenkins (four goals); Kierann Fisher (two goals); Grace Garraghy (two goals); Briana Tichnor (two assists); and Kira Huber (one assist).

In addition, the Chargers boast one of the top goalkeepers around in junior Reese DeJong, who’s already pledged her allegiance to Furman University.

“I personally believe she’s the best goalkeeper in the area, if not one of the best ones in the state,” Clark said of DeJong. “I got a nice email from the Watauga coach after our game the other day saying, ‘Your keeper’s the real deal.’ We played Ardrey Kell earlier in the year, and they told their girls, ‘You’re not going to face a better goalkeeper,’ which is high praise from a team that plays some really good competition.”

The Charger defense was particularly stingy last Thursday, when Cox Mill shut down high-scoring Watauga, 2-0. The Pioneers are led by standout junior Katie Durham, who booted 27 goals and handed out 12 assists this season.

Durham got nothing against the Chargers, and it did wonders for their confidence.

“It was huge going on the road and winning like that,” Clark said. “I don’t think we played as well Thursday as we did (during the 3-2 win) up at Reagan, but we got a goal in the first half, and they just held them off. Even though they didn’t play their best, they didn’t lose confidence. We’ve had 1-0 leads a couple of times this year, and we’ve given those away. Up at Reagan, we overcame it and won.

“We had another 1-0 lead up at Watauga, and that curse was broken. It was huge. It was a fun ride home. But they’re keeping things in perspective. Even though that was a big win, they know they still have more to play for.”

Clark said the Chargers are particularly strong up the middle, and senior center back Ryan is a stalwart who also played for the 2020-21 state champions.

“She never comes off the pitch,” Clark said of Ryan. “She’s so smart and has that high soccer I.Q., too.”

Up next for the Chargers is Hough, another perennially strong program that’s the West Region’s seventh seed. The Huskies have a 20-3-1 record and are the Queen City 3A/4A champions.

With their confidence booming, the Chargers are ready.

“Hough is a team we typically play every year,” Clark said. “We weren’t able to get it scheduled this year. Being the next school over, our girls and their girls all play club together, so there’s really no mystery about each other. It’s really going to come down to execution.

“We certainly respect them; we don’t fear them. We’re really looking forward to it. We feel like we’ve got as good a chance as anybody. They’ve got a couple of losses this year to teams we’ve competed with, so we’re excited about it.”

Now, during arguably the toughest times of the season, Clark isn’t by himself. All the Chargers believe they’ve got the right stuff.