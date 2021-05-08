HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Chargers hold off Charlotte Catholic to advance to state semifinals

CONCORD – Cox Mill played its best soccer Friday when it was cornered Friday night.
Facing visiting Charlotte Catholic in a Class 3A state playoff quarterfinal game, the Chargers girls soccer team scored both its goals following corner kicks and held off a Cougars push over the game’s final 15 minutes to capture a 2-1 victory and advance to the semifinal round on Tuesday.
Sixth seeded Cox Mill ((16-0-1) will play at fourth seeded Asheville A.C. Reynolds, a Friday winner over Asheville High. Charlotte Catholic, the West Region’s seventh seed, closed its season at 13-2-1.
“I think for the seniors that are on this team that were here when they were freshmen, when we made a run at the state finals, they’re hungry for (another chance to play for a state championship),” said Cox Mill coach Adam Henry. “They want that opportunity back.”
All of the game’s goals were scored in the second half, a period during which overall scoring opportunities – and the number of corner kicks - also increased.
For Cox Mill, the lack of scoring production in the early going wasn’t due to a lack of trying. The Chargers prevented Charlotte Catholic from possessing the ball in the Cougars’ attacking end for the first eight-and-a-half minutes of the match.
But Cox Mill could garner only one shot attempt during that stretch and totaled only one more shot on goal than Charlotte Catholic did in the first half (four to three). When the Cougars finally got their first shot off, in the 14th minute, it turned into the best scoring chance of the opening half.
Forward Samantha Ferry caught a good look and a good angle at the goal about 15 yards away on the left side. She blistered a shot toward the center of the goal, but Cox Mill goalkeeper Jillian Ginn made a solid stop. Still the ball continued to skip across the front of the goal and slid about 5 feet wide of the right post.
“I thought we had the best chance of the entire first half,” said Charlotte Catholic coach Gary Hoilett. “If we get that, we might have been looking at a different type of game.”
Cox Mill had an edge in first-half possession, but none of its shots threatened to reach the back of the net. Cougars goalkeeper Ella Futch easily stopped the Chargers’ four attempts.
“In the second half, some of the things we discussed going into it was trying to get our girls to crash on the ball,” said Henry. “Their goalkeeper made a couple mistakes, but definitely on the corners we wanted to capitalize because those opportunities were there.”
Instead of firing the ball toward the net on her first corner kick of the second half, Cox Mill sophomore midfielder Skylar Noll gently pushed a pass to Jenna Ryan, who sailed a nice ball to a cluster of players close to the goal from about 30 yards away.
As they all vied for possession, the Chargers’ Michaela Fisher settled it with her back to the net. She touched a pass a few yards back to Grace Garraghty who found the left back of the goal from about 10 yards out during the 45th minute.
“In our halftime talk we were talking about in the first five minutes we need to go after it and score a goal,” said Garraghty, a sophomore who picked a fine time to score her first goal of the season. “I was screaming at Michaela to send it back to me, and I shot it.”
About four minutes later, Noll took a corner kick from the opposite side on the left and rifled it to the front of the net. Teammate Lauren Ruf pushed a header about shoulder high toward Futch, who raised her hands just quickly enough to deflect it over the crossbar.
On the ensuing corner kick, Noll was back on the right side, and her ball toward the left post was headed into the air by Jessie Dunn. Duplicating Dunn’s approach was junior forward Emily Mooney, who headed one past Futch for a 2-0 Cox Mill lead in the 57th minute.
“We’ve been dominating with our corner kicks,” said Mooney. “Jessie has always been there at the back post. That’s where most of her goals are from. So it was kind of exciting seeing the ball go up in the air and knowing I could get it this time. Still it was an awesome assist from Jessie.”
Charlotte Catholic severed its deficit in half in the 54th minute when Peyton Gilchrist headed in a corner kick from Gabby Chamorro. The Cougars continued to apply pressure over the match’s final 15 minutes, but Cox Mill, which has allowed only four goals all season, limited Charlotte Catholic’s advances.
“In the back, Jessie Dunn and Lauren Ruf in the middle have been phenomenal,” said Henry. “No question marks in their game whatsoever. Julianne Patterson and Jenna Ryan in the back really stepped up. I thought Michaela Fisher, who played attacking mid tonight, in those last 10 minutes she and Emily Bertanzeti were willing to step back into the back and receive the ball and compose us and work the ball on the ground instead of just kicking it forward.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Charlotte Catholic 0 1 -- 1
Cox Mill 0 2 -- 2
GOALS
Charlotte Catholic – Peyton Gilchrist (Gabby Chamorro assist).
Cox Mill – Grace Garraghty (Michaela Fisher assist), Emily Mooney (Jesse Dunn assist).