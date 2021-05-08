HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Chargers hold off Charlotte Catholic to advance to state semifinals

Forward Samantha Ferry caught a good look and a good angle at the goal about 15 yards away on the left side. She blistered a shot toward the center of the goal, but Cox Mill goalkeeper Jillian Ginn made a solid stop. Still the ball continued to skip across the front of the goal and slid about 5 feet wide of the right post.

“I thought we had the best chance of the entire first half,” said Charlotte Catholic coach Gary Hoilett. “If we get that, we might have been looking at a different type of game.”

Cox Mill had an edge in first-half possession, but none of its shots threatened to reach the back of the net. Cougars goalkeeper Ella Futch easily stopped the Chargers’ four attempts.

“In the second half, some of the things we discussed going into it was trying to get our girls to crash on the ball,” said Henry. “Their goalkeeper made a couple mistakes, but definitely on the corners we wanted to capitalize because those opportunities were there.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Instead of firing the ball toward the net on her first corner kick of the second half, Cox Mill sophomore midfielder Skylar Noll gently pushed a pass to Jenna Ryan, who sailed a nice ball to a cluster of players close to the goal from about 30 yards away.