HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Chargers take early lead and hold off Tigers for state title win

Cox Mill, which has long been regarded as the best girls soccer program in Cabarrus County, now is the best Class 3A team in North Carolina.
The Chargers, who have tied or shared conference titles for the past 12 years, claimed their first state crown on Saturday when they defeated Chapel Hill, 1-0, in the state championship game at Greensboro Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium.
In the process, Cox Mill got sweet revenge against Chapel Hill, which defeated the Chargers in the 2018 state final by the same score.
“It feels great,” Cox Mill coach Adam Henry told the Independent Tribune in a phone conversation. “I really don’t have words for it.”
The winning goal for the undefeated Chargers (18-0-1) came via the right foot of junior Emily Mooney, who scored in the game’s eighth minute and then helped keep pressure on the three-time state champion Tigers (17-2) the rest of the way.
Mooney, a forward, was the Chargers’ fifth-leading goal scorer this season behind Jessie Dunn (16 goals), Julianne Patterson and Emily Bertanzeti (13) and Michaela Fisher (12), all of whom had strong performances Saturday.
“Huge,” Henry said of Mooney’s goal. “The girl is so underrated. She stopped playing club and is just playing high school ball, so she slides under the radar, and she has worked and has gotten better consistently throughout the season. And pretty much on your first opportunity that you have in the game, to put one in the back of the net is huge.
“To score eight minutes in and to play with a lead for 72 minutes is also tough,” Henry added. “And all 11 on the field were defensively sound the entire night. It didn’t matter who was in.”
The Cox Mill defense, led by the stellar play of the game’s most valuable player, Dunn, and goalkeeper Jillian Gill (five saves), limited scoring chances for normally high-scoring Chapel Hill as the Chargers looked dominate most of the game.
“I think for sure that we controlled the tempo of the game,” said Henry. “I thought our girls did a really good job of shutting down any sort of attack that they had before it got into the final third of the game.
“We forced them to take a lot of early shots, the few that they had, or they were being forced to play the ball over the top, and Jill Ginn was able to step up and come out to win a bunch of balls up at the top of the box. That allowed us to slow the game and try to maintain possession and maintain control of the tempo of the game.”
Meanwhile, the stellar play of Bertanzeti and junior Savannah Noll, repeatedly gave the Chargers scoring opportunities, keeping Chapel Hill keeper Kitty Pope busy for most of the day.
While Cox Mill produced just one goal, it actually had several opportunities. Early in the second half, Dunn had a long boot over the heads over several Tigers into the open field, setting Noll up perfectly for a shot. However, the ball rolled harmlessly to Pope, who sent it back down the field.
At the 10:30 mark, Dunn again made a special play, this time clearing danger from her defender position and dribbling toward the other end of the field before tapping the ball out in front of a streaking Bertanzeti, who was one-on-one vs. Pope.
Then, in full stride, Bertanzeti shook Pope with a move to the left, which left her alone with the goal. However, she pushed the ball just a little too far to the left, hitting the side of the goal.
“We had a lot of shots on goal the second half,” Henry said. “I wish we would’ve put a couple more in the back of the net. But, hey, when you’re up 1-0 at the end of the night in a soccer game, that’s all that matters.
“I feel like we played just as well three years ago and had, obviously, a different result. So I was really happy that we dominated the way that we did tonight.”
Entering the game, Henry said his team felt confident, even though it was facing an opponent with a state championship pedigree and the advantage of having beaten the Chargers on the biggest stage in their last meeting three years ago.
“I always tell them the first five minutes of a game, you set the tone for the rest of the game,” Henry said. “So for the first five minutes of this game and the last five of the game, you’ve got to set the tone. And when you put a goal in eight minutes in, that sets the tone early that we’re here to play and we’re ready go.”