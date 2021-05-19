HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Chargers take early lead and hold off Tigers for state title win

At the 10:30 mark, Dunn again made a special play, this time clearing danger from her defender position and dribbling toward the other end of the field before tapping the ball out in front of a streaking Bertanzeti, who was one-on-one vs. Pope.

Then, in full stride, Bertanzeti shook Pope with a move to the left, which left her alone with the goal. However, she pushed the ball just a little too far to the left, hitting the side of the goal.

“We had a lot of shots on goal the second half,” Henry said. “I wish we would’ve put a couple more in the back of the net. But, hey, when you’re up 1-0 at the end of the night in a soccer game, that’s all that matters.

“I feel like we played just as well three years ago and had, obviously, a different result. So I was really happy that we dominated the way that we did tonight.”

Entering the game, Henry said his team felt confident, even though it was facing an opponent with a state championship pedigree and the advantage of having beaten the Chargers on the biggest stage in their last meeting three years ago.