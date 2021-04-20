HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Cox Mill charges through Northwest Cabarrus in battle of undefeated teams

CONCORD – The top two girls soccer teams in the South Piedmont 3A Conference squared off Monday night, with Cox Mill getting a 4-0 victory over Northwest Cabarrus at Trojan Stadium.
The Chargers (9-0 overall, 8-0 SPC) now have sole possession of first place in the league standings. The Trojans suffered their first loss of the season and fall to 8-1, 8-1.
“Coming into the game, we knew (Northwest Cabarrus) was a well-coached team with a lot of talent,” Chargers coach Adam Henry said. “We had to set the tone early and make sure we were pressuring the ball. We were forcing them to make mistakes and putting them under pressure.”
The Trojans fell behind by three goals in the first half, and though they held the Chargers to just one goal in the second, they could not overcome the deficit.
“I think getting that first 40 minutes in helped us understand what the game is going to be like when we play (Cox Mill),” Northwest Cabarrus coach Harold von Klahr said. “In the second half, we were able to hang in there and hold them off a little bit.”
The Trojans mustered a strong defensive effort in the second half, as the Chargers’ lone goal in the period came off a deflection from a Trojan defender.
Though they showed toughness in keeping the Cox Mill offense at bay for the final 40 minutes, the Trojans were unable to translate that to goals scored.
There were a few moments where it looked like the Trojans might break through, but the Chargers quickly snuffed out each opportunity.
Playing suffocating defense is what the Chargers have done all season, as this was their eighth consecutive shutout. They have given up just one goal all season.
That feat is due, in large part, to senior goalkeeper Jillian Ginn, but also the Chargers’ elite back line.
The back line is led by senior Jessie Dunn, who also scored one of the Chargers’ three first-half goals.
“It takes a lot of communication,” Dunn said when asked how the Chargers are able to keep offenses from scoring. “We have a very close back line, and we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. It’s just a collaborative group that really works well together, and we know how to get the job done.”
Dunn is one of five Charger seniors with offers to play soccer at NCAA Division I colleges. She has signed with the University of Georgia.
Dunn also had praise for the Trojans and the effort they brought forth.
“They definitely brought a physicality we hadn’t seen before,” Dunn said of the Trojans. “They were definitely the best team we’ve played. It was important for us to expand the field, make the most of our space and exploit them in their weakest spots.”
As for the Trojans, this is the program’s first loss since May 9, 2019, as they were undefeated before the 2020 season was derailed by the pandemic.
von Klahr will look to lead them into a quick recovery.
“We’ll find out (Tuesday),” von Klahr said of how his team will respond following the tough loss. “I think we’ll be fine. They understand tomorrow is Senior Night. They’ll come out ready to play. They know it’s important to win these next two games.”
That game on Tuesday will be at home against Concord, and it will be the team’s final home game of the regular season. The Trojans will then get another opportunity to play the Chargers on next Wednesday.
The Northwest coach is hopeful there are positives from Monday’s effort that will lead to a better performance the next time the teams meet at Cox Mill.
“Hopefully, having a game like this under our belt will help us,” von Klahr said. “We’ve been able to handle teams fairly easily, but we knew tonight would be different. Having this experience will help us in the next game, especially knowing it will be our last regular-season game before the playoffs. We’ll leave it all out on the field.”
While the Trojans take on the Spiders Tuesday evening, the Chargers will also play their second game in a row, returning home to face Jay M. Robinson.