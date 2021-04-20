HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Cox Mill charges through Northwest Cabarrus in battle of undefeated teams

As for the Trojans, this is the program’s first loss since May 9, 2019, as they were undefeated before the 2020 season was derailed by the pandemic.

von Klahr will look to lead them into a quick recovery.

“We’ll find out (Tuesday),” von Klahr said of how his team will respond following the tough loss. “I think we’ll be fine. They understand tomorrow is Senior Night. They’ll come out ready to play. They know it’s important to win these next two games.”

That game on Tuesday will be at home against Concord, and it will be the team’s final home game of the regular season. The Trojans will then get another opportunity to play the Chargers on next Wednesday.

The Northwest coach is hopeful there are positives from Monday’s effort that will lead to a better performance the next time the teams meet at Cox Mill.

“Hopefully, having a game like this under our belt will help us,” von Klahr said. “We’ve been able to handle teams fairly easily, but we knew tonight would be different. Having this experience will help us in the next game, especially knowing it will be our last regular-season game before the playoffs. We’ll leave it all out on the field.”