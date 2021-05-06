HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Dunn has the ‘Golden’ touch, as Chargers edge T.C. Roberson to reach 3A quarterfinals

It became clear that if the Chargers were going to score that game-winning goal, it was more than likely going to come from Dunn.

“Before the game, we had talked about this situation,” Chargers coach Adam Henry said. “If we were in a tight game at the end, (Dunn) was going to move upfield. She just does such a great job holding the ball and attacking.”

Though she is often lauded for her defensive prowess, Dunn’s talent with the ball in her possession proved to be exactly what the Chargers needed at the end of the match.

For Dunn, the moment the goal was scored naturally was filled with excitement but also relief, given the missed opportunity earlier as well as the looming possibility of the game going into a series of penalty kicks.

Had no one scored in that period, the teams would have entered into a penalty kick shootout, with the team that converted the most winning the game.

But the Chargers avoided that situation, thanks to Dunn – and also junior Savannah Noll.

Prior to the final overtime period, Noll had spent nearly 40 minutes on the bench after accumulating too many fouls.