HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Dunn has the ‘Golden’ touch, as Chargers edge T.C. Roberson to reach 3A quarterfinals

CONCORD – The Cox Mill girls soccer team kept its state championship dreams alive Wednesday, as Jessie Dunn’s “Golden Goal” was the deciding point in the Chargers’ 2-1 overtime victory over Asheville T.C. Roberson in a second-round playoff game at Cox Mill Stadium.
With the victory, the Chargers (15-0-1) advanced to the Class 3A state quarterfinals. They will face seventh=seeded Charlotte Catholic at home on Friday with a spot in the Western Regional finals on the line.
With the responsibility on her shoulders after two scoreless overtime periods, Dunn, a University of Georgia signee, came through for her team.
“I think it’s an honor to be called upon,” Dunn remarked of the responsibility she was given. “When we need it most, I’m there to pick people up and motivate them.”
Wednesday’s game – which faced an hour-long weather delay after just eight minutes of play because of lightning in the area – was yet another low-scoring knockdown-drag-out contest that followers of the Chargers have become accustomed to seeing recently.
After a slow start on the return to action for both teams following the weather delay, the Chargers were finally able to get on the board with 3 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first half.
Sophomore Skylar Noll put one in the back of the net, giving her team a 1-0 lead at halftime.
To start the second half, the Rams (12-3) made adjustments to create a more balanced time of possession, which had heavily favored the Chargers in the first period.
With the two offenses dueling throughout the second half, exchanging shot after shot, the Rams’ strategy finally paid off when senior midfielder Isabelle Ingle scored the equalizer with 10:19 left in the game.
What followed was 30 minutes of scoreless soccer.
As regulation ended with no additional goals, so, too, did the first two 10-minute overtime periods.
The closest either team would get to scoring during this time was when Dunn got loose on a breakaway with a great look at the goal, only for Rams’ goalkeeper Ive Elledge to get enough of a piece of the ball to send it into the crossbar.
With the two traditional overtime periods passed and the score still tied, the game transitioned into the “Golden Goal” overtime format, which is a five-minute sudden-death overtime period in which the first team to score a goal wins.
This time, that team was the Chargers, as Dunn found her redemption by perfectly placing a ball out of Elledge’s reach and winning the game for the Chargers.
Dunn, who typically plays on the back line as one of the Chargers’ top defenders, saw her role shift in overtime when she was called to a more offense-centered role.
It became clear that if the Chargers were going to score that game-winning goal, it was more than likely going to come from Dunn.
“Before the game, we had talked about this situation,” Chargers coach Adam Henry said. “If we were in a tight game at the end, (Dunn) was going to move upfield. She just does such a great job holding the ball and attacking.”
Though she is often lauded for her defensive prowess, Dunn’s talent with the ball in her possession proved to be exactly what the Chargers needed at the end of the match.
For Dunn, the moment the goal was scored naturally was filled with excitement but also relief, given the missed opportunity earlier as well as the looming possibility of the game going into a series of penalty kicks.
Had no one scored in that period, the teams would have entered into a penalty kick shootout, with the team that converted the most winning the game.
But the Chargers avoided that situation, thanks to Dunn – and also junior Savannah Noll.
Prior to the final overtime period, Noll had spent nearly 40 minutes on the bench after accumulating too many fouls.
She was given a yellow card in the first half, and, according to Henry, the referees threatened to give her a red card and eject her from the game on her next foul.
Henry made the risky decision of putting her back in to start the final overtime period, and it paid off.
Noll – who made the game-winning penalty kick in Monday’s first-round win over Waxhaw Cuthbertson –made a stellar pass to set up Dunn’s goal, earning an assist on the game-winner.
Cox Mill’s next opponent, Charlotte Catholic (13-1-1, 11-1-1 Southern Carolina 3A Conference), is a team both Henry and Dunn regarded as extremely technically sound.