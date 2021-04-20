HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Mount Pleasant shuts out Montgomery Central for big conference victory

MOUNT PLEASANT – On Monday, the Mount Pleasant girls soccer team defeated Montgomery Central 2-0 at home.
With the victory, Mount Pleasant (4-3-1, 4-3 Rocky River 2A Conference) took third place from Montgomery Central (4-3-1, 3-3-1 RRC), who now sit at fourth place in the standings. The Tigers are now chasing Forest Hills for second place in the league.
After a scoreless first half, Tigers forward Elizabeth Harvell took advantage of a confused Montgomery Central defender and raced by her with the ball. Harvell sprinted toward the net and took a shot, sending the ball past Timberwolves goalie Adriana Garcia and into the net for a Tigers score – and what would end up being the winning goal.
Mount Pleasant did not let up on the pressure afterward, however. Harvell and fellow forward Emily Hammil hounded the Timberwolves defense, forcing Montgomery Central into turnovers while the Tigers kept attacking the net.
“Our formation is what helped us the most,” said Mount Pleasant coach David Durham. “We played a 3-5-2, which put more offense on the field for us. We put a lot of pressure on our forwards, and Emily and Elizabeth did a great job for us.”
While Mount Pleasant did not score in the first half, the Tigers turned the tide of the game when their midfielders began to play at a higher level. Patty McNairy and Judy Perez helped keep the ball in Timberwolves territory, and whenever there was a contested ball, they won it and passed it up the field, which got the ball in the hands – or feet – of the Tigers’ forwards.
“We’ve been working on trying to get the ball to the outsides, which has been a struggle for us,” said McNairy, “but our defense and our (midfield) really stepped up.”
It certainly helped that whenever the Timberwolves appeared to be on the cusp of making offensive progress, Tigers defender Ruthie Schultz was there to stop it. Schultz came up clutch in critical moments, such as stifling various Montgomery Central breakaways or intercepting Timberwolves passes and booting them down the field.
Schultz’s biggest moment of the match was actually an offensive play, though. Midway through the second half, Harvell went on another breakaway, sprinting down the field with the ball in tow. But before she could take a shot, she was tripped from behind by a Timberwolves player, resulting in a foul and a penalty kick.
Schultz was selected to take the kick, and she nailed it, sending it to the bottom-right corner of the goal to put her Tigers up 2-0 for the remainder of the game.
“It was pretty important,” said Schultz of her goal. “I think it was a confidence booster to know we really locked it in and won the game.”
Even after going up by two goals, the Tigers kept their foot on the gas, continuing to drive the ball toward Montgomery Central’s net. While the Tigers would not score again, Harvell hit a shot off the crossbar, and various other Mount Pleasant players had scoring chances. Mount Pleasant took 13 shots in total, including nine in the second half, compared to Montgomery Central’s nine.
For the Tigers, this was a huge late-season win, not just for their playoff chances, but for their confidence down the stretch as well.
“This win was really good for us,” said Schultz. “We struggled for a while, confidence-wise, but as the season has progressed we keep winning, so today was important.”
After going 1-3-1 in their first five games, the Tigers have rallied to win their last three, and Durham has been impressed with his team’s effort.
“We came out and we played well as a team,” said Durham. “We played a heck of a game today.”
Montgomery Central had a good start to the game, but after a strong burst in the first half, the Timberwolves allowed Mount Pleasant to control the ball, and after that they were not able to generate consistent offense.
Forwards Kathrine Pages and Shanti Singthong were the only two Montgomery Central players to take shots on goal in the entire game, making life a little easier for Mount Pleasant goalkeeper Ashley Smith, who recorded five saves.
The Timberwolves defense, however, played well. Senior midfielder Jasmine Jaimes-Parra was all over the place for Montgomery Central, pressuring Mount Pleasant players and taking the ball away numerous times. Defender Scarlett Kelly was also a huge part of keeping the Timberwolves in the game, as she stopped three Tigers breakaway attempts. It was only because of some timely and impressive speed by Mount Pleasant's forwards that the Tigers managed to break through the Timberwolves' solid back line.