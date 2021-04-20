HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Mount Pleasant shuts out Montgomery Central for big conference victory

“We’ve been working on trying to get the ball to the outsides, which has been a struggle for us,” said McNairy, “but our defense and our (midfield) really stepped up.”

It certainly helped that whenever the Timberwolves appeared to be on the cusp of making offensive progress, Tigers defender Ruthie Schultz was there to stop it. Schultz came up clutch in critical moments, such as stifling various Montgomery Central breakaways or intercepting Timberwolves passes and booting them down the field.

Schultz’s biggest moment of the match was actually an offensive play, though. Midway through the second half, Harvell went on another breakaway, sprinting down the field with the ball in tow. But before she could take a shot, she was tripped from behind by a Timberwolves player, resulting in a foul and a penalty kick.

Schultz was selected to take the kick, and she nailed it, sending it to the bottom-right corner of the goal to put her Tigers up 2-0 for the remainder of the game.

“It was pretty important,” said Schultz of her goal. “I think it was a confidence booster to know we really locked it in and won the game.”