HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Northwest Cabarrus, Concord, Central Cabarrus players grace All-SPC pitch

  • Updated
07-13 SOCCER

Crysty Flores was one of four Northwest Cabarrus players named to the All-South Piedmont 3A Conference team.

 Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

CONCORD -- Northwest Cabarrus led the way among Cabarrus County programs by having four players selected for the 2022 South Piedmont 3A Girls Soccer All-Conference Team.

The Trojans’ quartet was Morgan DeLair, Crysty Flores, Yasmin Flores and Jasmine Mejia.

Concord High School had three honorees: Isabel Ashley, Elena Foley and Sophia Guerriero.

Central Cabarrus had a pair of all-league players: Lourdes Vigil Salgado and Leslie Rodriguez.

Lake Norman Charter, which won the SPC and the Class 3A state title, led all teams with six selectees: Eliza Rich, Gabrielle Soos, Reese Robinson, Brianna Hatch, Rylie Cook and Haven Stanley.

The rest of the squad included Carson’s Alona Locklear, Hannah Isley and Makayla Borst; West Rowan’s Brittany Vanhoose; South Rowan’s Summer Dockstader; and East Rowan’s Karina Roberts.

Lake Norman Charter’s Rich is the SPC Player of the Year, while Carson’s Locklear was named Keeper of the Year. Lake Norman Charter’s Jason Reichert is Coach of the Year.

