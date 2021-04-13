HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Unbeaten Trojans turn it on late to pull away from scrappy Bulldogs

CONCORD – In what was a tight contest early, the Northwest Cabarrus girls soccer team pulled away from Jay M. Robinson late to defeat the Bulldogs, 6-0, and keep an undefeated season alive Tuesday at Trojan Stadium.

The Trojans (7-0 overall, 7-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference) also remain in a first-place tie with fellow undefeated Cox Mill (7-0, 6-0).

Though the Bulldogs (2-4, 2-4 SPC) were overmatched at times against the Trojans, Jay M. Robinson held its own against the potent Northwest Cabarrus offense.

The Trojans came into the game averaging 8.5 goals per game, but they were held to just two by the Bulldogs in the first 65 minutes of play.

But as they have done all season, the Trojans got hot in a matter of seconds.

In a five-minute span, the Trojans scored four goals, including two from Keri Schellenbach, as well as one each from Morgan DeLair and Brooklyn Broderick.

From that point, the onslaught was on, and the Bulldogs could not recover.

But Jay M. Robinson coach John Lewis knew upsetting the Trojans would have been a tall task for his young team. He believes, despite the final score, there are a lot of positives to take from this game.