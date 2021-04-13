HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Unbeaten Trojans turn it on late to pull away from scrappy Bulldogs

CONCORD – In what was a tight contest early, the Northwest Cabarrus girls soccer team pulled away from Jay M. Robinson late to defeat the Bulldogs, 6-0, and keep an undefeated season alive Tuesday at Trojan Stadium.
The Trojans (7-0 overall, 7-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference) also remain in a first-place tie with fellow undefeated Cox Mill (7-0, 6-0).
Though the Bulldogs (2-4, 2-4 SPC) were overmatched at times against the Trojans, Jay M. Robinson held its own against the potent Northwest Cabarrus offense.
The Trojans came into the game averaging 8.5 goals per game, but they were held to just two by the Bulldogs in the first 65 minutes of play.
But as they have done all season, the Trojans got hot in a matter of seconds.
In a five-minute span, the Trojans scored four goals, including two from Keri Schellenbach, as well as one each from Morgan DeLair and Brooklyn Broderick.
From that point, the onslaught was on, and the Bulldogs could not recover.
But Jay M. Robinson coach John Lewis knew upsetting the Trojans would have been a tall task for his young team. He believes, despite the final score, there are a lot of positives to take from this game.
“We played our game plan the way I thought we would,” Lewis said. “I was hoping to frustrate them, and I think we did that. Take away those five minutes, and it’s a 2-0 game. But they got to six, and you can’t do anything about that. That’s a really talented squad.”
The frustration Lewis alluded to came from his defensive scheme.
Forgoing a traditional formation, Lewis chose to put extra players on the back line.
This caused his team to have few opportunities to score, but it also provided extra defensive coverage to keep the Trojan offense at bay.
This is a strategy that Lewis admits traditionally is not the best to try to win, but it kept the game close for a long time.
“I had two choices tonight: I could let (Northwest Cabarrus) try to mercy-rule us after the first half because they had enough talent to if we tried to play with them, or try to play defensive and keep the game where we wouldn’t be embarrassed,” Lewis said. “I think we did that.”
In addition to their four late goals, the Trojans also had scores from Gatsby Goode with 19 minutes, 2 seconds left in the first half as well as a second goal from Broderick 14 minutes into the second half.
Trojans coach Harald von Klahr admitted his team was not as fine-tuned early on as it hoped to be, and he credited that. in part, to Jay M. Robinson’s scrappy play.
“I’ll give (the Bulldogs) credit, they played hard and they hung in there,” von Klahr said. “We created a lot of chances, but we weren’t as sharp as we needed to be.”
As they went into halftime with just a one-goal lead, von Khahr’s message was this: Keep pushing the tempo and eventually the shots will fall.
“At halftime, we said we just needed to keep doing what we were doing,” von Klahr said. “I said it would come, and it did eventually. I feel like we got going there in the second half. It was good to see, and I hope we can take that into the next game.”
That next game will be at home against Central Cabarrus Thursday night. After that, the Trojans will play host to Cox Mill Monday in what many believe will be for “all the marbles” in the conference.
As for the Bulldogs, they are in the midst of a grueling stretch with Tuesday’s game being just the first in a streak of three in three days.
On Wednesday, they, too, will face Central Cabarrus at home before playing host to Northwest Guilford in a non-conference matchup Thursday.