HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS: Bulldog Hill coming home with state championship; Trojan duo is runner-up

Madison Hill got her state championship.

Hill, a Jay M. Robinson sophomore, finished as runner-up in last season’s Class 3A girls tennis state championship match.

On Saturday, now playing in the Class 2A tournament at Holly Springs’ Ting Park, Hill was able to finish on top, defeating Research Triangle’s Sabrina Grewal in the finals to earn her first state championship.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hill opened first-round play Friday by defeating Shelby’s Anna Schweppe (6-0, 6-0) before taking out Raleigh Charter’s Keerthi Avula in straight sets in the second round. Hill then defeated Research Triangle’s Olivia Hankinson in the semifinals, which boosted her into her second consecutive state championship match.

From there, Hill, who also won the Yadkin Valley Conference title and the 2A Midwest Regional crown this season, dispatched Grewal in the finals.

Meanwhile, in the Class 3A state tournament, the Northwest Cabarrus doubles team of Kate Allen and Najla Shariff finished as runners-up, falling in the finals to Cape Fear’s Brook Bienick and Anna Piland.

This season, Allen and Sharif had been both South Piedmont Conference and 3A Midwest Regional champions.