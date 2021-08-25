 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS: Gray Stone Day delivers Mount Pleasant first defeat
  Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – Visiting Gray Stone Day School handed the Mount Pleasant girls tennis team its first loss of the season Tuesday evening, defeating the Tigers, 6-3, in a Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference match.

The Tigers’ record is now 1-1 overall, with them having the same mark in league play. Gray Stone Day, located in Misenheimer, improved to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the Yadkin Valley.

Mount Pleasant’s singles winners included Lucy Bovard at No. 1 and Ryley Gray at No. 2. Bovard and Gray also teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles.

Singles

Lucy Bovard (MP) def. Shanden Plyler – 8-1; Ryley Gray (MP) def. Caroline Garner – 8-6; Molly Wilson (GS) def. Kennedy Crider – 8-0; Rachel Flynn (GS) def. Maggie Wise – 8-5; Sarah Van Horn (GS) def. Mia Ashbaugh – 8-4; Anna Hedenskog (GS) def. Hailie Durham – 8-0

Doubles

Bovard/Gray (MP) def. Plyler/Garner – 10-1; Wilson/Kensi Bell (GS) def. Crider/Wise – 10-8; VanHorn/Hedenskog (GS) def. Ashbaugh/Durham – 10-0

