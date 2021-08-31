HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS: Mount Pleasant looks to bounce back after consecutive losses

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant girls tennis team will be looking to bounce back from a couple of losses over the past week.

On Monday, China Grove Carson defeated the Tigers, 7-2. At the end of the last week, West Stanly topped Mount Pleasant, 6-3.

The Tigers’ season record sits at 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference heading into today’s match at North Stanly.

Winning for the Lady Tigers at singles in Monday’s loss to Carson were Lucy Bovard and Ryley Gray.

Last Thursday, Mount Pleasant’s winners were Bovard, Gray and Hailie Durham.

MONDAY’S MATCH

Singles

Lucy Bovard (MP) def. Riley Isley – 8-6; Ryley Gray (MP) def. Bree Whittington – 8-4; Summer Null (CHS) def. Kennedy Crider – 8-6; Landyn Kessler (CHS) def. Maggie Wise – 8-1; Brenna Smith (CHS) def. Hailie Durham – 8-4; Allie Martin (CHS) def. Mia Ashbaugh – 9-7

Doubles

Isley/Whittington (CHS) def. Bovard/Gray– 8-4; Null/Kessler (CHS) def. Crider/Wise – 9-8 (11-9); Smith/Martin (CHS) def. Ashbaugh/Erin Honeycutt – 8-3