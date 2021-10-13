HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS: Mount Pleasant wins final three matches of season

The Mount Pleasant girls tennis team finished its regular season in strong fashion, taking three straight victories.

The Tigers defeated Monroe Union Academy, 9-0, on Tuesday. That Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference victory came after Mount Pleasant topped new league rival Jay M. Robinson in a double-header on Monday, 6-1 and 6-2.

The Tigers close their season with a 8-4 overall record, including a 7-2 mark in the YVC, which is good for second place behind only league champion Gray Stone Day School (11-1, 10-0 YVC).

TUESDAY’S SUMMARY

Singles

Lucy Bovard (MP) def. Jerzey Bagley – 6-0, 6-0; Ryley Gray (MP) def. Vivi Manriquez – 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Wise (MP) def. Kylie Brodt – 6-0, 6-0; Mia Ashbaugh (MP) def. Lidia Coan – 6-0, 6-0; Hailie Durham (MP) def. Campbell McClary – 6-4, 6-0; Erin Honeycutt (MP) def.– Sophia King - 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Bovard/Gray (MP) def. Bagley/Brodt – 8-0; Wise/Ashbaugh (MP) def. Manriquez/Coan – 8-0; Honeycutt/Charlee Coley (MP) def. Calista Cole/Lorelei Stanley – 8-0

MONDAY’S SUMMARY 1