HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS: Northwest’s Allen and Sharif pursue state title; how Tigers fared in YVC
  • Updated
10-27 TENNIS

Northwest Cabarrus' Najla Sharif, right, and Kate Allen will be competing in the Class 3A girls tennis state tournament in Burlington starting today. 

 COURTESY OF JAMIE BLALOCK

CONCORD – When the N.C. High School Athletic Association individual girls tennis tournament begins this weekend across the state, one Northwest Cabarrus duo will be front and center.

The Northwest Cabarrus doubles team of Kate Allen and Najla Shariff will be competing for the Class 3A state championship starting today.

Allen and Sharif will open play by facing Belmont Cramer’s Maddy McKinley and Lily Grace McCullough in the first round at Burlington Tennis Center.

Allen and Sharif enter the state tournament with some impressive accolades to their credit. The Trojan duo walked away as South Piedmont 3A Conference doubles champions on Oct. 12. It marked the second year in a row that they have won the SPC.

Then, last Saturday, Allen and Sharif went on to take the 3A Midwest Regional championship, advancing to the state tournament with a favorable seed.

 Yadkin Valley

Mount Pleasant’s Lucy Bovard finished second to Madison Hill in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference tournament held at Jay M. Robinson, falling 6-0, 6-0 to the Bulldogs star.

10-29 MOUNT TENNIS 2

Pictured from left are Mount Pleasant girls tennis players Lucy Bovard, Ryley Gray, Kennedy Crider, Maggie Wise and coach Leslie Gray.

The Tigers, who finished second in the league during the regular season, competed in the Class 2A portion of the YVC tournament.

The Tigers doubles team of Kennedy Crider and Maggie Wise also had a runner-up finish, falling to champions Grace Wang and Madi Wagoner of North Stanly 6-1, 6-2 in the finals.

Bovard, Crider and Wise all advanced to the 2A Midwest Regional but failed to move on to the state tournament. Bovard reached the state quarterfinals last season.

South Stanly’s Jacy Noble was the YVC’s 1A singles champion, and Gray Stone Day’s Molly Wilson and Kensi Bell won the league's 1A doubles title.

