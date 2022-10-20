HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS: ‘The Rookie’ and ‘The Veteran’ reign supreme as Tiger duo nets YVC 2A doubles title

MOUNT PLEASANT – Raegan Hylton keeps it light but blunt when describing her relationship with her doubles partner, Hailie Durham.

Hylton is a talented freshman, and Durham is a highly respected senior who’s been a part of the Mount Pleasant girls tennis program for four years.

When asked how the Tiger duo was able to put together such a special season despite Hylton being a neophyte at high school-level tennis and Durham being the wily veteran, the rookie burst out laughing.

“Hailie’s like my mom!” she said. “She takes charge a lot of the time and tells me different strategies. She’s very logistical. That’s how we work.”

What made it all come together this season, though, is that Hylton was receptive to Durham’s mentoring on court – “most of the time” she said, again laughing – while also playing top-notch, complementary tennis herself.

Last week, that reached its peak, as Hylton and Durham combined to win the 2A portion of the Yadkin Valley Conference tournament doubles championship.

Hylton and Durham, along with YVC singles champion Ryley Gray, qualified for the 2A Midwest Regional tournament, which begins Friday at Salisbury High School.

Other Cabarrus County doubles teams that qualified for regional play include Northwest Cabarrus’ Lauren New and Sakari Harris, Concord’s Jane Mikesh and Kaylin Williams Concord, and Hickory Ridge’s Maggie Walters and Lola Terry.

Other local singles players to qualify for regionals are Concord's Ashley Tzunun, Northwest Cabarrus’ Anika Ramanjamu, West Cabarrus’ Wren Gilmore and Hickory Ridge’s Ana Whichel.

The 3A Midwest Regional will take place at Concord’s Les Myers Park, and the 4A Midwest Regional will be at Cox Mill High School.

This season, the Hylton-Durham tandem compiled a 13-4 record, and the highlight was their 6-3, 6-3 conference finals victory over North Stanly’s Dezarae Burgin and Skylar VanHoy. But it was the result of momentum that’s been building since the season began.

When Mount Pleasant coach Leslie Gray put Hylton and Durham together as a doubles team, she didn’t have any reservations at all. The coach’s typical approach, she said, is to try different pairings to see if they have a combination that can be productive, and go from there.

She quickly saw something that worked with the Hylton-Durham combination.

“I really liked what I saw in their performance,” said Gray, who was the YVC Coach of the Year for the second straight season. “They worked well together, they played well together. I think the experience of playing on a school team, with having a senior with a freshman, worked really well together.”

It helped that Hylton and Durham already were familiar with one another, as they both worked in the offseason with popular Cabarrus County tennis expert Chad Oxendine with AMPTENNIS, who’s since taken a job at Florida’s IMG Academy.

And once the Tigers’ team season started, Durham instantly took the lead role, offering advice to Hylton about how to handle different settings and scenarios during high school competition. But instead of being a controlling upperclassman who knew it all, Durham said she felt it was best to take Hylton under her wing and try to establish a bond.

“I felt I needed to because high school tennis is a lot different than doing our little tournaments over the summer, and I knew that was going to be a bit of a change for Raegan,” Durham said. “I wanted to be there for her and just show her, ‘Hey, we can still do some of these things while also doing other things in high school tennis, and it can still be fun.’

“This season, we’ve picked each other up when the other one’s down, and we can criticize each other without the other person getting mad most of the time.”

Durham laughed.

“But we just make fun of ourselves when we play most of the time,” the senior said.

Nonetheless, it still took time for the pair to gel.

Hylton and Durham actually lost four of their first five matches, and the margins of defeat – quite frankly – weren’t all that close. Granted, they were playing strong teams with their own stout doubles tandems, but there still was an adjustment period the Mount Pleasant duo had to work through.

Once they got it figured out, it was a wrap.

Hylton and Durham proceeded to win their next 12 consecutive matches, and the margins of victory – again quite frankly – weren’t all that close.

They simply couldn’t be touched.

“It took us losing our first couple matches to figure out what we needed to work on and improve from there,” Durham said. “We started figuring out one our weakness, which was going down the middle, and we started working on our communication from there.

“We just continued focusing on the little things. During matches, we would say, ‘Let’s just work on this right now and see if we can keep that going during the game to get that one point before we try something else.’”

Added Hylton, “Toward the end of the season, we had that winning streak. We had to figure out what to do right and what (not) to do wrong. After we lost to West Stanly (in the fourth and fifth matches of the season), we got mad at ourselves and turned that into something better, and that’s really where our drive started coming from.”

And last week, it ended with the coveted conference title.

“As they played more matches together, I noticed the strength of them coming and how they really complemented each other well on the court,” Leslie Gray said of Hylton and Durham. “They’ve had a great season. They were just very strong together.”

Now, it’s on to regionals, where they’ll be looking to perform well enough to reach the Class 2A state tournament. If that happens, they’ll both be newbies, as regional play is the farthest Durham has ever gotten in the past and every high school match is a new experience for Hylton.

“We feel like we do have the potential to keep it up,” Hylton said. “We’re going in very optimistically but also very cautiously.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s been really fun playing with Hailie.”