HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS: Tigers start new league play strong
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS: Tigers start new league play strong

  • Updated
  • 0
08-25 SOUTH STANLY-MOUNT PLEASANT LOGO (2)

MOUNT PLEASANT -- The Mount Pleasant girls tennis team scored its first Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference victory Monday, dominating South Stanly, 8-1, on the Tigers' home court.

Mount Pleasant starts off with a 1-0 overall record and has a 1-0 mark in the Yadkin Valley, of which it is a new member. The Tigers had been longstanding members of the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference.

Singles winners for the Tigers were Ryley Gray, Kennedy Crider, Maggie Wise, Mia Ashbaugh and Hailie Durham. Mount Pleasant’s doubles winners were the teams of Lucy Bovard and Gray, Crider and Wise, and Ashbaugh and Durham.

Singles

Jacy Noble (SS) def. Lucy Bovard - 6-2, 3-6,10-3; Ryley Gray (MP) def. Kennedy Tarlton – 6-0, 6-1; Kennedy Crider (MP) def. Reese Whitley – 6-2, 6-2; Maggie Wise (MP) def. Natalie Ray - 6-1, 6-0; Mia Ashbaugh (MP) def. Braxlee Russell - 6-4, 6-4; Hailie Durham (MP) (forfeit)

Doubles 

Bovard/Gray (MP) def. Noble/Ray – 8-0; Crider/Wise (MP) def. Whitley/Russell – 8-1; Ashbaugh/Durham (MP) (forfeit)

