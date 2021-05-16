HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Cox Mill girls lead area golfers at state tournaments

CONCORD – The Cox Mill girls golf team nearly pulled off a “repeat” this week.

The Chargers finished as the Class 3A state runner-up, coming in behind only champion Morganton Freedom at Beacon Ridge Golf & Country Club in West End.

The Chargers won the 2019 state title, while the 2020 tournament was cancelled because of the COVID-19 virus.

Cox Mill was led this year by Riya Modak’s round of 87 on the 6,143-yard, par 72 course, which tied her for eighth place. The Chargers’ Kennedy Brady shot an 89 (tied for 13th), while Kate Crawford came in with a score of 105 (36th).

Eastern Alamance’s Emily Matthews shot a 71 to win the individual title.

At the Class 4A tournament at Pinehurst No. 1, Claudia Winterberg’s round of 72 was good enough to tie her for eighth place as an individual and help the Hickory Ridge girls team finish sixth as a team.

Hickory Ridge’s Scotty Foley tied for 28th with a score of 80 at the 5,806-yard, par 70 course. Pfafftown Ronald Reagan took first place with a 2-under-par 68, which helped her team take the state title as well.