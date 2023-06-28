CONCORD – It’s a small fraternity, and it’s definitely one of high school sports’ most elite fraternities.

You can’t rush or pledge your way into this one, and it doesn’t matter one iota if a wealthy relative had once been a member.

It’s the United States Golf Association Junior Amateur Championship, once the home to youngsters like a toothy teenager who burst on scene with the nickname “Tiger” and a slender dirty-blonde named Jordan Spieth.

Yeah, it’s THAT elite.

And Monday, a mild-mannered kid from Kannapolis, Northwest Cabarrus rising senior Cooper Burris, stamped his name right alongside those PGA superstars.

Burris fired a 3-below par 68 at Country Club of Salisbury to land a coveted spot in this year’s USGA Junior Amateur. He’ll be in the field when the prestigious tournament is played at Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina, July 24-29.

It marks the second consecutive season that a Northwest Cabarrus golfer has qualified for the Junior Amateur, with rising junior Trojan Talan Harrison having earned a spot last year.

Only four golfers out of a massive field qualified for the Junior Amateur Monday, with Burris tying for second place with the required score of 68.

“It’s an honor, for sure,” Burris told the Independent Tribune of joining the esteemed fraternity of golfers to qualify for the Junior Amateur.

“I was just trying to play the best I could to see what I could do to get close to the score, and maybe I could get in. I just kept looking at the leaderboard to see if I was going to get in. Once I had made it, I was just excited.”

The 17-year-old Burris played consistent golf throughout the day, shooting par on 11 of the course’s 18 holes. He also had five birdies, which was tied for the second-most among the qualifiers.

It was the culmination of a strong spring of golf for Burris, who won the 3A Midwest Regional and went on to finish tied for sixth place at the Class 3A state meet.

In the South Piedmont 3A Conference, Burris finished as runner-up in the Golfer of the Year race, just a smidgen behind Harrison.

He carried that strong, consistent play into Monday’s qualifying, and Northwest Cabarrus coach Ricky Patton wasn’t that all surprised.

“Cooper, he just plays along,” Patton said. “He doesn’t do anything out there super spectacular, but he gets himself out of situations where others might be in trouble. He just makes good golf shots when he needs to. When he steps up over a putt, he gives it a good roll every single time. A lot of times, if he misses a putt, he’ll have just as long a putt coming back for that par.

“He seems to think it. He just reacts to what’s happening around him and on that golf course really, really well, and he’s really starting to hit his stride right now. We’ve kind of been seeing the potential the past few years, and it seems like everything is just now really starting to click.”

Added Patton: “He’s been on a tear the past couple of months, and it’s been exciting to watch and be a part of that.”

Although he’s been golfing since he was about 10 years old, when he decided to trade in his baseball cleats for soft spikes, the U.S. Junior Amateur didn’t become a goal for Burris until last year.

“That’s when I first found out about it,” he said.

And now, he is here, taking the stage with the best teenagers in the world. Or should we say the OTHER best golfers in the world? Because he’s officially in the fraternity.

“I just have to play my game and not worry about other people,” Burris said of his mindset entering the Junior Amateur. “It means a lot. It’s one of the biggest tournaments for junior golfers, so it should be fun.”

Patton agrees, but he doesn’t downplay what Burris qualifying for the major junior event means to Burris, and Northwest Cabarrus as well.

“For us, this is huge,” Patton said. “This is two years in a row that we’ve had a player from our program qualify for that event. Just reading some of the results from over the weekend, they had over 4,000 try to qualify for that, and only 264 of those guys make it.

“It’s really a big deal. It kind of puts us on the map a little bit. I’m extremely proud of Cooper.”