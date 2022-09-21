HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: A look at local boys soccer, cross country and girls tennis

The Cox Mill boys soccer team is undefeated heading into today’s game at Watauga.

The Chargers boast an 8-0-4 overall record (2-0-1 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference), with the ties coming to West Forsyth (by a score of 1-1), Chapel Hill (1-1), and South Mecklenburg (2-2) and conference A.L. Brown (1-1 on Monday night).

The Cox Mill defense has been stout this year, having allowed just eight goals, while the Chargers have posted 28 goals themselves.

Senior keeper Drew Draisey has been a vault, collecting five shutouts and 43 saves.

Offensively, sophomore forward David Boone leads the Chargers with six goals and four assists. Seniors Aadi Singh and Cole Wilson are next with both totaling five goals and two assists.

Cox Mill is currently in third place in the Greater Metro 4 standings.

Big tie for Wonders

Tuesday night’s tie with Cox Mill was huge for A.L. Brown, which is currently sixth in the Greater Metro 4 Conference with a record of 6-5-3 overall and 0-2-1 in the league.

Senior midfielder Adan Ballesteros notched his 12th goal of the season, and sophomore forward Erik Soto-Flores provided the assist.

More important, the Wonders ended a two-game losing streak heading into today’s big conference game at West Cabarrus (9-2, 1-1 GMC), which has one of the nation’s leading goal scorers in junior Drew Waller.

Spiders look to take over SPC

The Concord boys soccer team has a major opportunity tonight when it plays host to China Grove Carson at E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium.

The Spiders and Cougars are tied for first place – both with 4-0 league records – in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Concord is 7-1-2 overall, while Carson is 5-3.

The Spiders are led offensively by midfielder Jackson Kirila, who comes in with nine goals and five assists. Richard Leon-Marcial has four goals and two assists, and Parker Stephens have three goals and an assist. Also, Keegan Klauss has three goals, Alexis Beltran-Rosario has two goals and two assists, and Zach Guerriero has two goals and an assist.

Three Spiders have spent time in goal this season, with senior Will Bowers collecting 29 saves, followed by Jhonathan Olvera Navarro (four) and Rosario-Beltran (two).

Tigers have a great week

It’s safe to say that the Mount Pleasant boys soccer team was extremely successful last week, outscoring its two opponents by a combined score of 17-1.

On Monday, Sept. 12, the Tigers shut out South Stanly, 9-0, led by junior Leo Nascimento and Guillermo Ocana, who both had hat tricks. Mount Pleasant also received goals from Seth Estridge, Brett Estep and Jackson Smith.

Two days later, the Tigers dominated Albemarle, 8-1. Nascimento had his second hat trick of the week, while Smith added two goals and two assists. Alex Bennett, Estridge and Noah Aceituno each scored a goal, and Estep, Logan Quinn, Maverick Tierrablanca and Aceituno had one assist apiece.

The Tigers entered Tuesday’s home game against winless North Stanly (0-8) looking to expand on their longest winning streak of the season.

Last week’s outcomes moved Mount Pleasant’s record to 4-7 overall and 2-1 in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A conference. As of Tuesday, the Tigers sat in second place behind Gray Stone Day in the league standings.

With 10 regular-season games left, coach John Lewis’ young Tigers have a chance to threaten the current program record of 10 wins in a season, set during the 2019-20 campaign when Mount Pleasant finished 10-10-1.

CROSS COUNTRY

Local runners moving fast

It’s been a strong cross country season in Cabarrus County so far, with runner putting up some impressive times.

The top boys runner in the county is West Cabarrus junior Luke Dolan, who finished the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 39.6 seconds.

Dolan’s clocking is slightly better than Northwest Cabarrus senior Owen Evans, who comes in a 16:40.3.

Rounding out the top five among Cabarrus County boys is Hickory Ridge junior Alim Coleman (16:50.6), West Cabarrus junior Landon Hicks (16:56.7) and Hickory Ridge senior Cannon Powell (17.18.1).

The No. 1 girls runner in the county is Cannon School freshman Elise Wrenholt, who is the sole person below 21 minutes, with a time of 20:17.6.

Next in line is Cox Mill junior Zoe Conley (21:02.7), followed by Northwest Cabarrus junior Gatsby Goode (21.10.4), Northwest Cabarrus senior Taylor Hyman (21:15.2) and Hickory Ridge freshman Hannah Kreitz (21:18.7).

GIRLS TENNIS

Mount Pleasant heating up

The Mount Pleasant girls tennis team has won three out of its past five matches.

Mount Pleasant now stands 4-6 overall and 3-2 in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference, and four of the Class 2A Tigers’ losses have been to much bigger schools in Classes 3A and 4A.

Senior Ryley Gray leads the Tigers with an 8-2 record as the team’s No. 1 singles player. No. 2 Raegan Hylton, a freshman, is 4-6, as is No. 3 junior Mia Ashbaugh; rounding out the top six are senior No. 4 Hallie Durham (5-5), junior No. 5 Sarah Estridge (4-6) and senior No. 6 Amber Jiang (3-1).

Durham and Hylton are 6-4 as the No. 2 doubles team, while No. 1 Ashbaugh and Gray and 3-7 and No. 3 Estridge and Jiang are 2-2.