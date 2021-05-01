HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS: 5 Cabarrus County softball, girls soccer teams safe at home for first round

CONCORD – When the N.C. High School Athletic Association girls soccer and softball playoffs begin next week, Cabarrus County will be the site of five home games.

Two local teams will be playing as No. 1 seeds.

The Hickory Ridge softball team, the Southwestern 4A Conference champion, will get to play host as a top seed and meets 16th-seeded South Mecklenburg in a Class 4A first-round game in Harrisburg.

All first-round games are slated for Monday.

Central Cabarrus, which finished as Class 3A state runner-up in 2019, had the highest seed among local 3A softball clubs – No. 2 – and will play host to 15th-seeded East Rowan on Monday.

Twelfth-seeded Cox Mill, which was the South Piedmont 3A Conference’s second-place team behind the Vikings, will travel to the mountains to take on fifth-seeded North Buncombe.

In girls soccer, SPC champ Cox Mill earned the No. 6 seed and will get to play in its home stadium Monday in a 3A first-round matchup against 11th-seeded Waxhaw Cuthbertson.

Northwest Cabarrus girls soccer, whose only two losses this season came to Cox Mill, received an eighth seed but will still get to play a home game against No. 9 seed Asheville.