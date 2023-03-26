HUNTERSVILLE – One of the highlights of the 2023 girls lacrosse season occurred Wednesday evening when the Cannon Cougars rallied to pull off a 10-9 double-overtime victory over homestanding Lake Norman Charter.

At the time, the victory was the Cougars’ second in a row and improved their overall record to 2-2.

With the game tied at 9, Cannon got the winning goal when sophomore midfielder Julia Schattner took in a pass from junior Charlotte Ostema and scored.

Schattner finished with two goals and went over 70% on the draw.

Senior attackman Caroline Mills had a stellar performance for the Cougars, ending the day with four goals and four ground balls.

But Schattner and Mills had plenty of help.

Freshman midfielder London Barnhardt sent in two goals and added eight ground balls and five draw controls. Senior Ella Kungl came through with 10 ground balls, eight draw controls and a goal. Sophomore attackman Sydney Scurlock chipped in a goal and an assist to complement Charlotte Ostema’s helper.

Senior Gaby Bernado led Lake Norman Charter with four goals. Senior Meredith Bordeaux and sophomore Alexsis Roop had two goals apiece for the Knights, with Bordeaux adding two assists.

The Cougars, now 2-3, next play at home on Tuesday against the Community School of Davidson.

BOYS GOLF

Hord leads Eagles to MAC win

GASTONIA – The Concord Academy boys golf team took a 180-191 victory over Gaston Christian School on March 9 in a Metrolina Athletic Conference match played at Gaston Country Club.

Eagles senior Jake Hord took medalist honors by shooting a nine-hole score 35.

Concord Academy also received scoring from Jamey Benson (45), Will Baggs (48) and Nathaniel Worthington (52).

Gaston Christian was led by Jackson Miller (44), Davis Spargo (47), Austin Wirth (48), Harris McGinnis (52), Elliott Gunter (53) and Luke Nixon (54).