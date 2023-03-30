MONROE – The Mount Pleasant baseball team continued its inspired play Wednesday night, returning from Union County with an 8-4 non-conference victory over Parkwood.

The Tigers (9-3 overall) have now won five consecutive games. And while Wednesday’s affair didn’t alter their league record, they remain a perfect 6-0 in Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference play, holding down first place with North Stanly (5-0 YVC) also unbeaten.

Junior Caleb Darbutt led the way at the plate for the Tigers, finishing with two hits and a pair of RBIs to match. Junior Dylan Coln also smacked two hits, including a double.

Meanwhile, Carter Rowland and Alex Bulger collected one hit apiece.

Senior Brennan Williams ended the night as the winner on the mound, yielding just two hits over hits over his five innings with seven strikeouts and no earned runs.

The Class 2A Tigers have not lost a game to a school their size this season, with the only defeats coming to Class 4A Hickory Ridge and Class 3A programs Northwest Cabarrus and West Stanly.

Mount Pleasant was scheduled to face Class 4A Cox Mill on Thursday before back-to-back games against North Stanly next week (Tuesday and Thursday).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cougars notch win

CONCORD – The Cannon girls lacrosse team emerged victorious for the third time in its last four games, defeating the Community School of Davidson, 13-7, at home on Wednesday.

Julia Schattner tallied seven draw controls and three goals for the Cougars, who improved their record to 3-3.

Other Cannon players with huge contributions were Ella Powell (three goals); London Barnhardt (three draw controls, two goals, an assist); Caroline Mills (two goals, three assists); Ella Kungl (three draw controls, two goals, two assists); Sydney Scurlock (two assists, one goal); and Wylie Neal (68% save percentage at goalie).

The Cougars played host to Davidson Day on Thursday and looked ahead to traveling to Cary Academy on Saturday.