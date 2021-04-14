HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Brendle lifts Vikings over Wonders with a walk-off home run

On the other hand, Central got a lot of help from its outfielders, especially freshman Madelyn Hooker. Hooker caught four fly balls in total, none more important than the last, in which she skied to catch a rocket from A.L. Brown’s Grace Brown that otherwise would have been an RBI double in the top of the seventh inning. Instead, the Vikings got their third out and went on to win the game.

“The kids stepped up,” said Blackwelder. “We knew it was going to be hard to get hits on (A.L. Brown), and they made a couple of great plays earlier in the game to keep us off the scoreboard. But we had some kids really step up.”

What got Central Cabarrus really going was a double from senior Brianna Frye in the sixth inning that she sent to the far left of the field. Right after that, senior captain Elyssa Bost smacked an RBI single deep into center field to bat in the tying - and first - run of the game for the Vikings.

A.L. Brown’s offense was not able to put up a lot of runs, but the Wonders were able to get a lot of runners on base, thanks, in large part, to juniors Lindsay Wolford and Kaylyn Belfield. Wolford had three singles and Belfield four to lead the Wonders. Belfield also had four steals - one each time she got on base - and her second steal of the night helped her score off a Maddy Daniels double in the third inning to put A.L. Brown up 1-0 early.