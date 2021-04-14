HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Brendle lifts Vikings over Wonders with a walk-off home run

CONCORD – On Tuesday night, Central Cabarrus defeated A.L. Brown, 3-1, in a hard-fought South Piedmont 3A softball game.
And for the second time in as many games, the Vikings clinched things with a walk-off home run.
This time, it was senior captain Christina Brendle who sealed the deal with a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The win keeps Central Cabarrus (4-1 overall, 4-0 SPC) atop the league standings all alone. A.L. Brown (3-2, 3-2) sits in third place, just behind Cox Mill (3-2, 3-1).
With the score tied at 1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Vikings were looking to finally close things out after staving off multiple Wonders scoring threats in the top of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
“(The game) could go either way,” said Vikings coach Charlie Blackwelder.
It certainly looked as if A.L. Brown was going to force extra innings. The first two batters of the frame came away empty-handed, with two groundouts in a row. Then Haley Salter stepped up to the plate and delivered a single to the right side of the field, the ball just skipping by a Wonders defender.
Next, it was Brendle at the plate for Central Cabarrus. The first pitch was a ball, and Salter sprinted to second base for a steal, sliding headfirst into the bag. In a highly-contested call, Salter was ruled safe, keeping the Vikings’ hopes alive, rather than A.L. Brown nabbing its third out of the inning.
With her teammates cheering her on and the crowd holding its collective breath, Brendle sent the next pitch she faced high over the right-field fence for the game-winner.
Brendle’s homer was a replica of the walk-off shot teammate Riley Melton hit against Cox Mill in Central Cabarrus’ previous matchup.
“It’s kind of crazy, back-to-back games like that, home runs winning the ballgame,” said Brendle. “It’s exciting, and I love it, especially being a senior. It’s so much fun.”
Junior Central Cabarrus pitcher Brantleigh Parrott said of the game-winner: “I called it, actually. I said, ‘One pitch, and Christina’s going to take this ball out, and she hit it, and I was up in the air, excitement all throughout the dugout, and it was just amazing.”
It was a two-way defensive effort that set the game up for its climactic ending, starting with excellent showings in the pitcher’s circle. A.L. Brown senior Tali Hagler had seven strikeouts, and Parrott recorded five for Central Cabarrus.
“We’ve had a lot of competition against (A.L. Brown) since I started, since my freshman year,” said Parrott. “We’ve just worked hard together as a team to keep our defense compact.”
The rest of the defense came from different places for each team. For A.L. Brown, most outs that were not strikeouts typically came from groundouts, with Hagler passing the ball to first-baseman Kaylee Yow before the Vikings could reach first base on five occasions.
On the other hand, Central got a lot of help from its outfielders, especially freshman Madelyn Hooker. Hooker caught four fly balls in total, none more important than the last, in which she skied to catch a rocket from A.L. Brown’s Grace Brown that otherwise would have been an RBI double in the top of the seventh inning. Instead, the Vikings got their third out and went on to win the game.
“The kids stepped up,” said Blackwelder. “We knew it was going to be hard to get hits on (A.L. Brown), and they made a couple of great plays earlier in the game to keep us off the scoreboard. But we had some kids really step up.”
What got Central Cabarrus really going was a double from senior Brianna Frye in the sixth inning that she sent to the far left of the field. Right after that, senior captain Elyssa Bost smacked an RBI single deep into center field to bat in the tying - and first - run of the game for the Vikings.
A.L. Brown’s offense was not able to put up a lot of runs, but the Wonders were able to get a lot of runners on base, thanks, in large part, to juniors Lindsay Wolford and Kaylyn Belfield. Wolford had three singles and Belfield four to lead the Wonders. Belfield also had four steals - one each time she got on base - and her second steal of the night helped her score off a Maddy Daniels double in the third inning to put A.L. Brown up 1-0 early.
“This team is about winning, and about playing the game that it’s meant to be played,” A.L. Brown coach Scott Rodgers said.
“(Our players) go hard in practice, they hate losing as much as they love winning, and that’s important that we’ve instilled that in them.”
GAME SUMMARY
Central Cabarrus 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 -- 3 7 2
A.L. Brown 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -- 1 10 1
Central Cabarrus hits - Elyssa Bost (2), Christina Brendle, Brianna Frye, Kasey Lee, Haley Salter (2),
A.L. Brown hits - Kaylyn Belfield (4), Avery Bracewell, Maddy Daniels (2), Lindsay Wolford (3)
Central Cabarrus RBI - Elyssa Bost, Christina Brendle (2)
A.L. Brown RBI - Maddy Daniels
WP - Brantleigh Parrott (7.0 IP, 1 ER, 10 H, 2 BB, 5 K)
LP - Tali Hagler (7.0 IP, 3 ER, 7 H, 2 BB, 7 K)