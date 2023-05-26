Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The ball flew off Grace Bechtol’s Louisville Slugger and into the Union County sky until the yellow sphere got smaller and smaller, finally disappearing behind the left-center field fence.

Three pitches, one big run for Hickory Ridge in a Western Regional finals series where each score has been worth its weight in gold.

And now, fittingly, the Ragin’ Bulls have their best chance yet to get their rings – whether they’re gold, silver or platinum.

Bechtol’s lead-off homer and Anna Dew’s gem of a pitching performance led to Hickory Ridge’s 1-0 road victory over Waxhaw Marvin Ridge Thursday to help the Bulls sweep the best-of-3 series and earn a trip to Class 4A state championship series.

Hickory Ridge continues to make program history, securing its maiden trip to the finals just a week after reaching the semifinals for the first time.

Next weekend, the Ragin’ Bulls (26-2) will face either Apex or Hempstead Topsail, who play Friday in the decisive game of the Eastern Regional finals.

Emotions ran high as Hickory Ridge players celebrated with their coaches on the Mavericks’ field, but Ragin’ Bulls head coach Justin Davies, as elated as he was, tried to keep things in perspective late Thursday night.

“Right now, we’re one step closer to the goal,” Davies said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “And our goal is to win the states. The entire year, we’ve had to earn it. We’ve played a lot of close games, a lot of tough teams.”

Hickory Ridge, the No. 1 seed in the Western Region, got to the championship series in impressive fashion as the third-seeded Mavericks (22-5) hardly let the Bulls relax after Bechtol’s blast.

In the bottom of the first inning, Marvin Ridge’s first two batters reached base. Just like that, the series was tense again, just as it had been in Game 1 when Hickory Ridge had to rally for a 2-1 victory. The Mavericks had runners on second and third Thursday with nobody out and the heart of their power-hitting lineup coming to the plate.

That’s when Dew went to work.

The Elon University commit promptly struck out the next three batters, ending the inning and the threat. She did something similar in the seventh and final inning when the Mavericks got runners in scoring position.

On the night, Dew fanned 10 batters and walked three while allowing just two hits and nary a run.

“Anna was just great on the mound,” Davies beamed. “We just give her the ball and let her do her thing, and we do what we can to provide a defense behind her and manufacture runs. Fortunately for us today, it took us three pitches into the game to score the only run.”

That, of course, came courtesy of Bechtol’s bat, and she ignited energy into her squad from the outset. The Radford University commit started out her 2-for-3, one-RBI night at the plate with her team-leading fifth home run of the season.

According to Davies, the hit was more than just an advantage on the scoreboard; it was a psychological advantage as well.

“With all these games now,” Davies said, “it’s a matter of who scores first. And I know if we have it, it really kind of puts a damper on the other team because they know that if they have to score a run, they have to do it against Anna.

“That’s what happened to us. When Marvin Ridge scored against us in the first game, my big thing to them was, ‘Just hold them there, just chip away, and we’ll get back at it.’ Fortunately, we did.”

Another Hickory Ridge senior, Karcen Burnette, had two hits, while Dew was the only other Ragin’ Bull to hit safely.

Davies was asked about the level of excitement of his players, now that they’d accomplished what no team in program history had. The championship series, which they’d talked openly about reaching all season, was now a reality.

He laughed and referred to the trip back to Harrisburg late Thursday.

“You would know if you were anywhere close to that bus,” he said. “They were rocking, that’s for sure. They’re excited, they really are.”

He paused.

“I really don’t know if they understand the magnitude of what they’ve accomplished,” Davies added. “For them, it’s kind of playing and winning and ‘How far can we go?’ They haven’t been around the game, the sport in general, enough to really understand how hard it is and how special it is for a team to actually accomplish what they did and to be in the final series.

“They’re two wins away from being called a state champ.”