HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cabarrus County players fill N.C. coaches’ all-state teams (WITH PHOTO GALLERY)

CONCORD – Fourteen Cabarrus County softball players culminated their strong 2021 seasons by earning coveted spots on all-state teams, according to the N.C. Softball Coaches Association Friday.
What’s more, four of the local players chosen are repeat selections: Central Cabarrus’ Brantleigh Parrott and A.L. Brown’s Kaylyn Belfield, Maddy Daniels and Tali Hagler.
Two of the South Piedmont 3A Conference’s squads – league champion Central Cabarrus and third-place A.L. Brown – tied for the most area players selected with four apiece. Class 4A Hickory Ridge and Class 2A Mount Pleasant both had three players represented.
Central Cabarrus, which went undefeated (10-0) in the SPC this season and has a 26-game winning streak going against conference opponents, had one senior and three juniors selected to the Class 3A All-State team: senior first baseman/DP Brianna Frye, junior first baseman Kasey Lee, junior pitcher Parrott and junior shortstop Halee Salter.
A.L. Brown, which was the last SPC team to defeat the Vikings in 2019, is represented on the Class 3A All-State team by senior second baseman Daniels, senior pitcher Hagler, junior shortstop Belfield and junior center fielder Lindsay Wolford.
Belfield had also been named the NCSCA Class 3A District 6 Player of the Year earlier this month.
Hickory Ridge, which brought home the Southwestern 4A Conference crown with a perfect record (10-0) in league play, was represented on the Class 4A All-State by all seniors: center fielder Jadyn Jonasse, catcher Kylie LaRousa and third baseman Kasey Spease.
Like Belfield in Class 3A, Jonasse won the Class 4A District 6 Player of the Year award two weeks ago.
Mount Pleasant had the youngest collection of players honored among local teams, as one junior and two freshmen represented the Tigers on the Class 2A All-State team: junior left fielder Adda Prescott, freshman third baseman Caylin Herring and freshman pitcher Madilyn Huneycutt.
The Tigers tied for second in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference.