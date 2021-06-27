HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cabarrus County players fill N.C. coaches’ all-state teams (WITH PHOTO GALLERY)

CONCORD – Fourteen Cabarrus County softball players culminated their strong 2021 seasons by earning coveted spots on all-state teams, according to the N.C. Softball Coaches Association Friday.

What’s more, four of the local players chosen are repeat selections: Central Cabarrus’ Brantleigh Parrott and A.L. Brown’s Kaylyn Belfield, Maddy Daniels and Tali Hagler.

Two of the South Piedmont 3A Conference’s squads – league champion Central Cabarrus and third-place A.L. Brown – tied for the most area players selected with four apiece. Class 4A Hickory Ridge and Class 2A Mount Pleasant both had three players represented.

Central Cabarrus, which went undefeated (10-0) in the SPC this season and has a 26-game winning streak going against conference opponents, had one senior and three juniors selected to the Class 3A All-State team: senior first baseman/DP Brianna Frye, junior first baseman Kasey Lee, junior pitcher Parrott and junior shortstop Halee Salter.

A.L. Brown, which was the last SPC team to defeat the Vikings in 2019, is represented on the Class 3A All-State team by senior second baseman Daniels, senior pitcher Hagler, junior shortstop Belfield and junior center fielder Lindsay Wolford.