HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cannon follows up strong 2021 season with outstanding 2022 debut

INDIAN TRAIL – After falling just short in the state championship series last year, the Cannon School softball team showed it plans to get right back to its winning ways, as the Cougars defeated Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 19-5, on the road at Whitson Athletic Complex Thursday evening.

It was the first game of the season for the Cougars, while Metrolina Christian fell to 0-2.

The Cougars lost to one team last season – Charlotte Christian – and finished as runners-up to the Knights for the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A title.

There was no potential of the Cougars losing Thursday.

Maddie Sturgill stood out in the circle and at the plate for Cannon, as she scattered six hits through six innings and finished with six strikeouts to get the win, all while going 3-for-5 as a batter.

Nicole Ratterman also went 3-for-5 at the plate and smacked a leadoff home run on the first at-bat of the season. Emma Hartung added a homer as well, with hers producing three runs, and went 2-for-5.

Sidney Rose also hammered a four-bagger for Cannon and added two doubles and six RBIs to her 3-for-4 performance.

Kenzie Sturgill added to Cannon’s strong debut by going 3-for-5.